Concerns growing of Bill Belichick ditching North Carolina for NFL head coaching job

After sitting out of the 2024 NFL season, Bill Belichick has accepted the head coaching position with the North Carolina Tar Heels football team. Despite signing a contract to coach college football for the first time in his life, the Belichick rumors of a potential return to the NFL haven’t stopped.
Bill Belichick’s coaching staff causing stir about potential return to NFL
There are now six NFL head coaching vacancies after the Dallas Cowboys decided not to sign Mike McCarthy to a contract extension. Could Bill Belichick be a fit for any of them?
The future Hall of Famer is set to earn a $10 million salary at North Carolina in 2025, but some believe he’ll abandon the team before their season ever kicks off.
According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, one reason why is how Belichick is assembling his coaching staff—specifically, how slowly he’s piecing it together. This is reportedly making some people nervous about a potential return to the NFL.
For the record, Belichick’s buyout from North Carolina is $10 million this season. However, that number shrinks all the way down to $1 million next year, which Florio believes is when Belichick’s return to the NFL is more probable.
However, the recent news that the Cowboys are moving on from McCarthy could make things interesting. According to Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz, Belichick had interest in coaching the Cowboys and still has an “excellent relationship” with team owner Jerry Jones.
FWIW: Bill Belichick would have been interested in the Cowboys' job, and it's believed that Dallas would have been interested in him, had he known the position would become available. Belichick and his camp never received any indication during backchannel conversations that the… pic.twitter.com/xIqaGdwFPq— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 13, 2025