Rob Gronkowski shockingly reveals he’s friends with New York Yankees fan banned from World Series

One of the New York Yankees fans who was ejected from Game 4 of the World Series was connected to the sports world years before that incident.

Rob Gronkowski revealed on “Up & Adams” on Wednesday that he’s friends with Austin Capobianco, the fan who grabbed Mookie Betts’ glove and pried away the foul ball the Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder caught off Yankees’ Gleyber Torres.

"Well, A for effort."



Fan interference was called on this play where a Yankee fan tried to take the ball out of Mookie Betts' glove after an out. pic.twitter.com/iZ6taImncd — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 30, 2024

Capobianco and his friend John Peter, who was holding down Betts’ right hand, were immediately ejected and banned from attending Game 5 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium.

Rob Gronkowski went to same college with banned New York Yankees fan

The four-time Super Bowl champion said he and Capobianco went to the University of Arizona at the same time.

“Here’s a little fun fact. That guy right there grabbing Mookie Betts’ glove was my friend in college,” Gronkowski said. “He was on the club ice hockey team… and let me tell you, the whole hockey team, they were absolute maniacs. It’s indescribable how wild these guys were.”

Rob Gronkowski is college friends with the guy who interfered with Mookie Betts:



“He's a beauty. I just wanna say congratulations for shining when your moment came." pic.twitter.com/52vnrS0g7B — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 30, 2024

Gronkowski recalled how Capobianco would express his love for the Yankees.

“He is a beauty. I just want to say congratulations, Austin, for shining when your moment came,” Gronkowski said.

However, the former All-Pro tight end did say it was “unacceptable” what Capobianco did, because he could have seriously injured Betts.

“It is unacceptable, definitely in the world of sports. But when you’re that big of a fan, that’s what fans do,” noted Gronkowski, adding he hasn’t talked to Capobianco in a long time.

It remains to be seen if Capobianco’s ban will extend into 2025 or beyond. With the seriousness of the incident, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Yankees impose a longer suspension.

