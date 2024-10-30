Major update on Aaron Boone’s 2025 managerial status for New York Yankees

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

After leading the New York Yankees back to the World Series for the first time in 15 years, it appears Aaron Boone will be back to manage in the Bronx in 2025.

Boone has a club option for next season that has yet to be picked up. However, The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported the Yankees “are expected to at least pick that up.”

Boone’s Yankees captured the American League East with a 94-68 record and won the AL pennant.

During Boone’s tenure, the Yankees have made the playoffs in six of the seven seasons he’s been managing. He has a 603-429 regular season record, and a 22-22 postseason record, including these playoffs.

Despite his success, he’s been raked over the coals throughout the years with his lineup and bullpen decisions. Fans would get on him for continually playing struggling veterans like Aaron Hicks and DJ LeMahieu. He was also roundly criticized for sticking with Alex Verdugo over rookie sensation Jasson Dominguez, and staying with Clay Holmes as closer before he was demoted late in the season.

And, if the Yankees are unable to come back from a 3-1 World Series deficit to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boone will be forever second-guessed for bringing in Nestor Cortes, who hadn’t pitched in over a month, to face Freddie Freeman in Game 1. All that happened was one of the greatest postseason moments ever, when Freeman hit a walk-off grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the 10th.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone discusses contract

Boone told reporters, including The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner, prior to Tuesday’s Game 4 that he hasn’t had any discussions with the Yankees about his future.

He said he was just focused on the World Series.

The Yankees will need to make history if they want to win their first championship since 2009. No MLB team has ever come back down from a 3-0 deficit to win the World Series. The last time that happened in the playoffs was in the 2004 ALCS, when the Boston Red Sox came back to defeat the Yankees.

The Yankees will look to stave off elimination once again in tonight’s Game 5. First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET.

