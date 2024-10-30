New York Yankees fans who interfered with Dodgers’ Mookie Betts banned for World Series Game 5, will be arrested if they try to attend

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Two New York Yankees fans who ripped a ball out of the glove of Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts during Game 4 of the World Series have learned of their punishment.

The fans, identified by ESPN.com’s Jesse Rogers as Austin Capobianco — a Yankees season-ticket holder — and John Peter, have been banned from attending Game 5 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium. It’s not known if the ban will extend into next season or beyond.

"Well, A for effort."



Fan interference was called on this play where a Yankee fan tried to take the ball out of Mookie Betts' glove after an out. pic.twitter.com/iZ6taImncd — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 30, 2024

Betts was making a catch on Gleyber Torres’ fly ball down the right field line when he leaped to make the catch. Capobianco and Peter were seen grabbing Betts’ glove and right hand and pried the baseball out. The two were immediately ejected from the game and Torres was called out.

“Last night two fans were ejected from Yankee Stadium for egregious and unacceptable physical contact with Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts,” the Yankees said in a statement to MLB.com. “The safety and security of players, fans and Stadium staff is the foundational element of every event held at Yankee Stadium, and it cannot be compromised.

“Tonight marks the final home game of year, and we want every ounce of our fans’ passion on display. Yankee Stadium is known for its energy and intensity, however the exuberance of supporting one’s team can never cross the line into intentionally putting players at physical risk. The Yankees and Major League Baseball maintain a zero-tolerance policy toward the type of behavior displayed last night. These fans will not be permitted to attend tonight’s game in any capacity.”

Capobianco told ESPN’s Rogers that the Yankees refunded him for the Game 5 tickets and that he would be arrested on-site if he tries to attend the game.

“We’re hoping for a short-term ban,” Capobianco told ESPN.com. “We don’t want to lose the season tickets.”

New York Yankees give World Series Game 5 tickets to special fans

Game 5’s tickets once belonging to Capobianco and Peter will now be put to good use.

MLB.com Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch revealed that the two tickets — and others in the section — have been redistributed to a pediatric cancer patient and his family.

The tickets used last night by the two ejected fans (plus others in that section) have been re-distributed to a pediatric cancer patient and his family, the Yankees said. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) October 30, 2024

Despite the drama, the Yankees were able to stave off elimination and defeat the Dodgers 11-4.

Game 5 is scheduled for tonight at 8:08 p.m. ET. The Dodgers are up three games to one.

