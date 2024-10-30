8 winners and losers from New York Yankees’ Game 4 World Series win, including Anthony Volpe

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Just when it appeared the New York Yankees would go down without a fight, Aaron Boone’s team showed their resolve, snatching an 11-4 win in Game 4 of the World Series. The Yankees still face a 3-1 series deficit to the Los Angeles Dodgers, but this win finally provides some hope for a fanbase eagerly awaiting their next reason to celebrate.

So, aside from Anthony Volpe’s grand slam, who else played hero in Game 4 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Yankees? Below, we dive into the eight biggest winners and losers from a game that had more than its fair share of interesting events.

Winner: Alex Verdugo

The Yankees may have Alex Verdugo hitting out of the nine-hole, but just as he did in Game 3, the Yankees left fielder came through in Game 4. Unlike in Monday's game, Verdugo didn't hit a home run, but he still helped New York score their first run of the game with an RBI ground-out in the second inning. Of course. It may not seem significant, but it gave the Yankees enough confidence to avoid a series sweep after the Dodgers got out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Loser: Juan Soto

MLB's most prized player in the upcoming free agency class struggled on Tuesday night, going 1-4 with two strikeouts and a double when the game was well out of hand. That's not exactly the type of performance that a team with World Series expectations will be looking to shell out nearly half a billion dollars to. Yet, Soto did also draw a walk too, showing off the incredible patience that makes him so desirable.

Winner: Austin Wells

The Yankees were already leading 5-4 in the bottom of the 6th inning when catcher Austin Wells blasted a 384-foot home run to right field. It was only a solo shot, but it provided what felt like a much-needed insurance run against a Dodgers team that's been known to get hot.

Loser: Daniel Hudson

There's no doubt that the biggest loser among those who actually played in this game was Dodgers pitcher Daniel Hudson. It all started by plunking Aaron Judge with a pitch in the bottom of the 3rd inning. He'd then allow a single to Jazz Chisholm before walking Giancarlo Stanton. Then came the big boom when Anthony Volpe blasted a 390-foot grand slam to center field. He only got three outs but let up four runs. Without Hudson, the Dodgers might be celebrating a World Series sweep right now.

Winner: Clay Holmes and Luke Weaver

It may not seem like much, but Clay Holmes provided four clutch outs in the 5th and 6th innings. He needed just 13 pitches to do so, and got two strikeouts in the process. Then, Luke Weaver came in to handle the end of the 7th and the entire 8th inning, getting four more outs and striking out three Dodgers batters. These were two of the finest performances we've seen from the Yankees bullpen this series.

Winner: Freddie Freeman

The Dodgers really only had one true winner tonight and it was the man who made MLB history by becoming the first person to hit a home run in six consecutive World Series appearances. Obviously, some of those came when he was still a member of the Atlanta Braves. But his three-run shot tonight could have been enough to get the Dodgers their fourth and final win, he just didn't get enough help from his teammates.

Loser: Stupid Yankees fan in stands

Fans pay premium prices to attend World Series games, especially at Yankee Stadium. Yet, that didn't prevent two spectators from doing something that got them kicked out of the ballpark. Right away in the bottom of the 1st inning, a Yankees fan interfered with Mookie Betts as he attempted to catch a foul ball. He even tried to take the ball right out of Betts' glove while another fan held down Mookie's arm, but thankfully, the umps ruled fan interference, and Gleyber Torres was deemed out on the play. Still, this was a stupid move by a fan who never should have tried to take matters into his own hands, even if the Yankees were already facing a 2-0 deficit in the game.

Winner: Anthony Volpe

