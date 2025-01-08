New York Yankees looking into adding All-Star hitter

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Replacing Juan Soto won’t be done by one player, but the New York Yankees have made several additions since coming up short in the World Series. From adding a pair of former MVPs in Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt to strengthening the team’s pitching staff even further by acquiring Max Fried, the Yankees haven’t been shy about making roster changes.

Even though many of the top free agents have already signed a contract, Yankees rumors are seemingly never slowing down. Now there’s another one linking the Bronx Bombers to an All-Star talent.

New York Yankees considering signing Jorge Polanco

One area the New York Yankees are still looking to upgrade is along the infield. Gleyber Torres left town, and now the Yankees are seeking potential replacements.

According to Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post, one All-Star the Yankees have “checked in on” is Jorge Polanco. The 31-year-old switch-hitter spent last season with the Seattle Mariners after ten years with the Minnesota Twins.

But after missing out on a playoff spot in Seattle, Polanco is back on the open market and presumably looking for a chance to join another contender. The 11-year veteran has never won a World Series ring.

However, as a versatile infielder who can handle second base, shortstop, and third base, he could be a good fit in New York as they look for a replacement for Torres. Yet, Polanco is coming off a down season, where he had a career-low.213 batting average and an OPS+ of 93, the second-lowest mark of his career.

In other words, the Yankees could be buying low on a player that’s poised for a bounce-back season after having surgery on his left knee. At this point in the offseason, Polanco likely isn’t looking at a lucrative contract, but he could provide a contender with a big boost if he gets his legs back.

