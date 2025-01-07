Top MLB insider casts doubt on New York Yankees trade for All-Star hitting legend

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Since the New York Yankees lost Juan Soto to their cross-town rivals, they’ve remained aggressive in retooling their roster. They’ve made upgrades to the rotation, the infield, and to the outfield. But have they done enough to replace Soto’s production in the batting lineup?

The most recent Yankees trade rumor linked them to one of the best hitters in baseball, but now another report suggests fans shouldn’t get too excited about a potential deal.

Luis Arraez not viewed as a fit for New York Yankees

Earlier this week, MLB trade rumors involving the New York Yankees emerged, linking them to a deal for batting champion Luis Arraez. The report suggested the Yankees had discussed a trade with the San Diego Padres for Arraez, and another with the Los Angeles Dodgers for Gavin Lux.

Lux has since been traded to the Cincinnati Reds. As for Arraez? He’s still with San Diego.

Yet, now Jon Heyman of the New York Post indicates that Arraez, “for now is not a fit for the Yankees.”

Heyman didn’t elaborate on why the three-time batting champion isn’t a fit for the Yankees. He’d seem to be an upgrade to any batting lineup. Yet, it’s possible the Yankees want someone who can field their position better than Arraez, who split time between first and second base last season but graded extremely poorly in the field.

