MLB rumors reveal which World Series contender Nolan Arenado prefers trade to

Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

MLB free agency has already seen it’s biggest dominoes fall. Now arguably the biggest names available are through the MLB trade block. That brings us to players like Nolan Arenado, who the St. Louis Cardinals have made available via trade.

The Cardinals nearly had a trade completed that would send Arenado to the Houston Astros, but the star third baseman refused to waive his no-trade clause. Now, he’s reportedly interested in a trade to another potential World Series contender.

Related: New York Yankees rumors reveal 2 new trade targets being pursued, including All-Star

Nolan Arenado would prefer trade to Boston Red Sox

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

According to Mass Live’s Chris Cotillo, now Nolan Arenado has expressed that the Boston Red Sox are his “preferred destination” via trade.

However, it’s not known whether that interest is mutual. After all, the Red Sox already have a star third baseman in Rafael Devers. Of course, they could always move Devers to first base, and allow Arenado, a six-time Platinum Glove winner, to handle duties at third base.

It should be noted that the 33-year-old Arenado has a full no-trade clause, so wherever he ends up is presumably a situation he’ll be happy with. Yet, sources indicate he’d quickly accept a trade to Boston.

Arenado is under contract for three more seasons, with his 2025 salary set at $21 million. However, his rate does decrease to $16 million per season in the final two years of the deal. A trade is expected to happen before MLB Opening Day, but so far there has been very little traction during negotiations with the Cardinals unable to find a strong fit for the eight-time All-Star.

Related: MLB insider names 2 favorites for Roki Sasaki, timeline for decision