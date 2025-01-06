Baltimore Orioles rumors reveal All-Star SP team pursuing in trade

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

After Corbin Burnes moved on from the Baltimore Orioles, now the team is looking into other ways to replenish their starting rotation. The best pitchers are already picked over in MLB free agency, which means the Orioles have to turn to the trade market instead. But the good news is, the Orioles are already having trade discussions involving an All-Star starter.

Related: MLB rumors reveal which World Series contender Nolan Arenado prefers trade to

Baltimore Orioles pursuing Luis Castillo trade

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Baltimore Orioles have been entrenched in trade discussions with the Seattle Mariners involving Luis Castillo. However, he also noted that it doesn’t appear a trade is too close.

"The Baltimore Orioles and Seattle Mariners have talked before and in recent days about a potential [Luis] Castillo trade to Baltimore…"



– @jonmorosi on #MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/nvIf3sFIDc — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 6, 2025

Per Morosi, there are still “several hurdles” that the two sides need to clear before a trade is completed, however the interest remains the same. One of the holdups could be Castillo, he has a full no-trade clause.

While Castillo is not quite on the same level as Burnes, he would still be an upgrade to Baltimore’s current starting rotation. The three-time All-Star has maintained a 3.43 ERA while pitching for the Mariners across the past three seasons. Yet, with a pitching surplus, the Mariners can likely afford to part with Castillo as they look to strengthen the rest of their roster.

Castillo is owed $72.5 million over the next three seasons, in addition to a $25 million team option in 2028 for crossing 180 innings in 2027.

Related: New York Yankees rumors reveal 2 new trade targets being pursued, including All-Star