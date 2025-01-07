Mystery team emerges in Roki Sasaki free agency sweepstakes

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Which team will Roki Sasaki sign with? Will the latest Japanese pitching sensation choose a powerhouse like the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, or New York Yankees? Other teams that have been linked include the Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres, and Texas Rangers.

But now there’s another mystery team emerging in the Sasaki free agency sweepstakes.

Roki Sasaki has spoken with another unnamed MLB team

Potential ace starting pitcher Roki Sasaki is arguably the best free agent left on the board. The best part is he won’t break any MLB franchise’s bank, with his max salary limited to roughly $7.5 million. Every single MLB organization can afford to sign him, but that doesn’t mean the interest will be mutual.

However, outside of the six teams mentioned above, there’s now another organization in the mix to sign the potential All-Star. But we don’t know which team it is, yet.

According to MLB Network’s insider Jon Morosi, Sasaki has spoken with “at least” one other team outside of the six previously mentioned organizations. Yet, Morosi doesn’t indicate what team or teams that may be.

The 23-year-old right-handed pitcher has sky-high potential, and his signing could have a massive impact on whichever organization he joins, not just from a competitive standpoint, but also by generating a ton of fan interest, selling thousands of jerseys and filling ballparks all around the nation. In other words, whichever team signs him could be improving their team in more ways than just one.

