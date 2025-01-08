New York Mets rumor claims they are willing to spending big again on one specific position this winter

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

A New York Mets rumor reveals the team has had talks recently with an elite reliever in free agency. Because it is the one position they are still willing to spend big on this offseason.

The Mets have been very busy over the last two months. Following a shockingly successful 2024 campaign, the team entered the offseason with goals to fill some holes and get better. They certainly improved the roster when they gave 26-year-old Yankees superstar Juan Soto the largest contract in sports history last month.

Related: New York Mets insider suggests team could swoop in and land All-Star at center of New York Yankees trade rumor

They have also filled holes in the starting rotation. By re-signing Sean Manaea. Adding innings eater Frankie Montas, and bringing in former Yankees closer Clay Holmes with plans to make him a starter. However, it was revealed recently that an outfielder, relievers, and another starter are still on the team’s wish list for this winter.

On Wednesday, a new rumor claimed that they have gone to the top end of the market at one of those positions recently. Via discussions with All-Star closer Tanner Scott.

Tanner Scott stats (2024): 9-6 record, 22 saves, 1.75 ERA, 1.125 WHIP, 84 strikeouts, 72.0 innings pitched

New York Mets willing to spend big for top-end relievers this weekend?

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

According to The Athletic Mets insider Will Sammon, the team recently met with gifted former Marlins and Padres closer Tanner Scott.

“To be clear, that doesn’t mean the Mets will end up signing Scott. Or anyone else from that tier,” Sammon wrote. “The expectation is for the team to check out all segments of the relief market, including trades. But even for a club like the Mets, which checks in on many different players, it’s notable that they’d hold at least some interest in the best option available.

Tanner Scott contract (Projection): Four years, $64 million

“The Mets are looking to add one to two relievers to the bullpen, league sources said.”

The 30-year-old has quietly been one of the best relievers in the league over the last two seasons. And the All-Star was linked to a ton of trade rumors during the summer before the Padres eventually won the bidding war for his services. He is reportedly aiming for a multi-year deal worth over $60 million.

Related: Top MLB insider details major concession New York Mets likely to make in Pete Alonso talks, remaining goals for offseason