Top MLB insider details major concession New York Mets likely to make in Pete Alonso talks, remaining goals for offseason

A prominent MLB insider revealed this week the major concession the New York Mets will have to make to keep Pete Alonso. As well as their remaining goals for this offseason.

This has been an eventful last couple of months for the Mets. Heading into the offseason, the front office had a lengthy to-do list that included filling three spots in the starting rotation. While they addressed that concern with several intriguing signings, they also lured away New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto to the largest contract in sports history.

It has been a very productive offseason for the club. But there is still one big issue left on the front office’s agenda: Pete Alonso. The team and its fan base would like him back. However, President David Stearns is weary of giving a long-term deal to a 30-year-old first baseman based on the available data.

With the market for his services weaker than expected, the Mets are in a strong position to bring him back on a more preferable deal. On Monday, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan claimed the team has “plenty of leverage in any conversation.” Due to their flexibility to replace Alonso this offseason. However, he expects the two sides to eventually come to terms on a contract they both hate and love.

If Alonso has to take the short-term deal he really doesn’t want, Passan says it will almost certainly be an “opt-out laden” deal that allows the four-time All-Star to return to free agency if he has a big season next year. It is a pro-con situation for New York. But one that at least gets their star slugger back in the lineup next season.

Pete Alonso stats (2024): .240 AVG, .329 OBP, .459 SLG, .788 OBP, 34 HR, 88 RBI, 91 R

New York Mets aiming to add another starter and outfielder this offseason?

Assuming a new contract with Pete Alonso gets finalized, that would be a good capper on a strong offseason for the New York Mets. However, Passan claims the team would not be done there as they pursue their first World Series title since 1986.

“The Mets are still talking about adding an outfielder. And relievers. And a starter. The Winter of Soto is still cooking,” he wrote.

New York Mets payroll (2025): $235.5 million (via Spotrac)

Many of the top free agents are off the board. However, players like stud closer Tanner Scott, veteran outfielder Jurickson Profar, and Japanese ace Roki Sasaki could be targeted in the weeks ahead. There is also the possibility the team leverages their improved farm system to add some impact pieces — like Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo — on the trade block.

