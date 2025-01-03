New York Mets insider claims team may go with surprising option to fill Pete Alonso void and it’s not Alex Bregman or a trade

With the New York Mets and Pete Alonso at a stalemate over a new contract, an interesting report offers a surprising route the club could take to fill the first baseman’s void in the lineup if he departs in free agency.

This has been an eventful last couple of months for the Mets. Heading into the offseason, the front office had a lengthy to-do list that included filling three spots in the starting rotation. While they addressed that concern, they also signed New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto to the largest contract in sports history.

Related: New York Mets insider details terms of a new Pete Alonso contract that both sides could live with

While it has been a very productive last couple of months, there is one big issue left on the front office’s agenda: Pete Alonso. The team and its fan base would like him back. However, President David Stearns is weary of giving a long-term deal to a 30-year-old right-handed hitting first baseman based on the available data.

A few weeks ago it seemed likely the four-time All-Star would leave in free agency this winter. However, reports claim the market for Alonso is very weak. And the Mets have a very good chance of retaining him. But discussions have hit a stalemate. With his agent Scott Boras holding out for a deal well over three seasons.

It makes it seem like New York will have to pivot back to filling his void in the lineup and batting order. It was something The Athletic Mets insider Will Sammon discussed in a new Q&A column and he revealed one surprising route the front office made go to replace Alonso next season.

Pete Alonso stats (2024): .240 AVG, .329 OBP, .459 SLG, .788 OBP, 34 HR, 88 RBI, 91 R

Could the New York Mets go with an internal option to fill Pete Alonso void in 2025?

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

“Obviously, they could do a few different things. That includes making a trade for a different first baseman or acquiring someone else to play third base and moving Mark Vientos to first base,” Sammon wrote. “However, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Mets liked their alternative internal options for third base (Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio, etc.) enough to give them a try.”

New York Mets fans are well aware of how high the organization has been on Baty. However, several stints at the big league level have not led to a consistent role with the team. Mauricio has been one of the organization’s top prospects the last few years and showed his high upside during a late-season call-up in 2023. But an ACL tear in winter ball last year cost him all of this past season.

Pete Alonso contract (Projection): Four years, $120 million

Top five prospects Jett Williams and Ryan Clifford are also names to keep in mind as options for a reimagined Mets infield if Pete Alonso leaves in free agency.

The team has been linked to star free agent Alex Bregman, and Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in recent weeks. However, both would come with long-term investments that might be more expensive than Alonso’s current asking price.

Related: New York Mets insider proposes surprising trade for oft-injured All-Star to replace Pete Alonso’s bat