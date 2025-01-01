New York Mets insider proposes surprising trade for oft-injured All-Star to replace Pete Alonso’s bat

With Pete Alonso’s return to the New York Mets far from guaranteed, a team insider recently offered up a bold trade idea to help fill the slugger’s power void in the lineup.

This has been an eventful last couple of months for the Mets. Heading into the offseason, the front office had a lengthy to-do list that included filling three spots in the starting rotation. While they were able to address that concern, they also signed New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto to the largest contract in sports history.

Related: Another major competitor to New York Mets in Pete Alonso free agent chase drops out

However, despite the notable moves made over the last month, the Mets have a bit of a problem when it comes to Pete Alonso. The homegrown All-Star is looking for a new contract in free agency that is well beyond what team president David Stearns would like to spend on a 30-year-old first baseman.

A few weeks ago, it seemed likely the four-time All-Star would be playing elsewhere in 2025. However, to the surprise of many MLB pundits, the free agent market for the slugger has been weak. Giving New York a far better chance to re-sign him. However, recent rumors suggest the two sides are still far apart on a deal.

That is why New York Post MLB insider Joel Sherman recently offered up some replacement options, including a three-time All-Star the team nearly signed in free agency two years ago.

Carlos Correa stats (2024): .310 AVG, .388 OBP, .517 SLG, .905 OBS, 14 HR, 54 RBI, 55 R

Should New York Mets target Carlos Correa trade to replace Pete Alonso’s bat?

Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

In a column on Tuesday, Sherman offered up six names that could be targets for the New York Mets if discussions with Pete Alonso fall apart. Among them were veteran Jurickson Profar and talented on-base specialist Seiya Suzuki. However, one name may surprise Mets fans.

The New York baseball insider believes the club could target a trade for oft-injured three-time All-Star Carlos Correa. The Minnesota Twins have been looking to cut payroll and the 30-year-old is one of their most expensive players.

Carlos Correa contract: Six years, $200 million

“Even after failing Correa on a physical, the Mets were willing to do a six-year contract with him and had he accepted it, he would have the same four years left (through his age-33 season) as he does now (for $128 million),” Sherman wrote. “The plan was to play him at third next to his pal Lindor, which could be done with Mark Vientos moving to first.”

The Mets nearly signed Correa two a massive free agent deal two years ago before concerns from a physical made them decrease their offer. He played in just 86 games last season but did earn All-Star honors for the third time in 2024. While he isn’t the power bat Alonso is, he does help improve the defense while offering more on-base upside.

Related: New York Mets insider details latest major signs Pete Alonso is returning in 2025: ‘He overplayed his hand’