New York Mets insider suggests team could swoop in and land All-Star at center of New York Yankees trade rumor

A New York Mets insider believes the team could soon target an elite hitter who has actually been linked to a trade to the New York Yankees this week.

This has been an eventful last couple of months for the Mets. Heading into the offseason, the front office had a lengthy to-do list that included filling three spots in the starting rotation. While they addressed that concern with several intriguing signings, they also lured away New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto to the largest contract in sports history.

With spring training on the horizon, the team still has a few other needs to address. One of the biggest is who will be playing first base in 2025 and beyond. Homegrown All-Star Pete Alonso is a free agent. And despite his market being much weaker than expected, he and the Mets are far apart on a new deal.

It was the focus of a Wednesday column from SNY MLB insider Andy Martino as he looked at the ways the team could fill Alonso’s void if he departs in free agency. In his mind, the most likely replacement route “would see Mark Vientos, Brett Baty, Luisangel Acuña, Ronny Mauricio, and others all getting reps at third base, and most of those players seeing time at first base, too.”

However, he also suggested a bold idea that could see them beat out the Yankees again for another player they wanted this offseason. San Diego Padres second baseman Luis Arraez.

Luis Arraez stats (2024): .318 AVG, .346 OBP, .398 SLG, .744 OPS, 4 HR, 41 RBI, 61 R

Could the New York Mets target a trade for Luis Arraez in the coming weeks?

“Luis Arraez, linked this week to the Yankees, could also come into play as a stopgap first base option for the Mets,” Martino wrote when running down potential options on the winter trade market.

The three-time All-Star is in the final year of his contract and the Padres are reportedly open to moving him now with his value at a peak. Before potentially losing him in free agency next offseason. Recent MLB trade rumors claimed the Yankees were in discussions with San Diego recently to acquire him to replace Gleyber Torres at second base next season.

Luis Arraez contract: One year, $13.7 million

The talented 27-year-old has played second, third, and first during his career. The three-time batting champion would be an impactful addition to the New York Mets lineup. While he doesn’t at all make up the loss of power if Alonso left, he is an elite on-base machine and could be a great leadoff man option ahead of Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto.

