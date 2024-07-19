New York Mets insider delivers huge update on Kodai Senga’s return date to starting rotation

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

A New York Mets insider offered up a major update that points to the likely return date for ace Kodai Senga.

The Mets kick off the second half of the season on Friday with a lot of hope. After some struggles over the first couple of months of the season, New York has completely turned things around. And they enter this weekend’s series against the Miami Marlins holding the final spot in the Wild Card race.

What makes things even more interesting for the second half is after months of waiting, they will eventually have 2023 All-Star Kodai Senga back. The Japanese talent missed all of this season because of, first, a moderate capsule strain in his throwing shoulder and then a triceps issue. However, Mets fans may now know when the planned ace of their 2024 staff should be back.

Kodai Senga stats (2023): 12-7 Record, 2.98 ERA, 1.220 WHIP, 202 SO, 77 BB, 166.1 IP

Kodai Senga on course for return in New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves series

“The Mets are planning on Kodai Senga’s next start to be with Triple-A Syracuse. That could set up a return as soon as next week when the Mets host the Braves,” Newsday New York Mets reporter Tim Healey wrote on X Thursday.

The Mets face the Wild Card-leading Atlanta Braves in a four-game home series from July 25th to the 28th. It is a huge series and the last time they will face their long-time rivals at home this season. The series will also come just a few days before the MLB trade deadline. And it could help President David Stearns decide what the team must do before July 30.

