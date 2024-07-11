Houston Astros reportedly in discussions to land a pair of multi-time All-Stars from New York Mets

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

A new report claims the Houston Astros have recently had discussions about addressing two of their roster needs in one fell swoop via a blockbuster trade with the New York Mets.

After enduring some major struggles over the first few months of the season, the Astros have turned things around in a major way and are one of the hottest teams in baseball over the last few weeks. Entering play on Thursday, the team has made up a lot of ground and is in striking distance of the first-place Seattle Mariners.

Even before Houston got back to their winning ways, there was a lot of speculation about what the team could do before the July 30 MLB trade deadline. That has now intensifed as they have regained their usual form and seem primed for a strong push in the second half.

In a new report from The Athletic MLB insider Jim Bowden, it looks like Houston Astros General Manager Dana Brown has been very busy making calls around the league in recent days. However, maybe the most interesting nugget of information is that the team is targeting not one, but two top players from the New York Mets.

Houston Astros have had recent discussions on acquiring Pete Alonso and Luis Severino

“Astros GM Dana Brown has made it clear to other front offices that he’s focused on adding a veteran starter and an impactful long- or short-term solution at first base. He’s talked to the Mets about Luis Severino and Pete Alonso,” Bowden wrote.

Pete Alonso stats (2024): .240 AVG, .320 OBP, .454 SLG, 18 HR, 48 RBI, 50 R

Four-time All-Star Pete Alonso has been linked to the Astros for months. Especially since they have had a big hole at first base all season long. However, this one of the first times the organization has been linked to trade for the former New York Yankees All-Star pitcher.

The first baseman earned All-Star honors for the third straight year last week and is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. After one of the worst seasons of his career in 2023, Severino has bounced back in a major way in 2024 and has been a rock-solid middle of the rotation starter. He is also set to return to free agency this winter.

Luis Severino stats (2024): 6-3 Record, 3.78 ERA, 1.195 WHIP, 81 SO, 37 BB, 109.2 IP

The Mets and Astros pulled off a blockbuster trade this time last year that saw Houston reunite with franchise great Justin Verlander and send out one of their top prospects, Ryan Clifford.

