NBA rumor may open door to New York Knicks making blockbuster trade with rival for high-impact big

An interesting new NBA rumor could offer a path for the New York Knicks to replace Mitchell Robinson with a talented big man from a conference rival.

Heading into their game on ABC this Saturday against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Knicks have caught fire again. They have won five straight and posted dominant wins over talented Western Conference squads the Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies, and Denver Nuggets.

The team is evolving into a serious threat to the defending champion Boston Celtics in the East as we close in on the All-Star break. However, for as good as the Knicks have been they are not a finished product. Center Mitchell Robinson has missed the entire season. But when he returns he is expected to bring an added defensive dimension they have lacked.

But the big man has missed notable time in every season of his career and it is hard for the organization to trust he will stay healthy for the rest of 2025. That is why they have been linked to various NBA trade rumors involving centers. Well, a new report on Thursday might clear the path to a potential trade for Indiana Pacers veteran Myles Turner.

Myles Turner stats (2024-25): 15.6 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 1.5 APG, 0.8 SPG, 40% 3PT

Could the New York Knicks target a trade for Myles Turner?

Earlier this week reports emerged that the Pacers might consider a Myles Turner trade before the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline. He is in the final year of his contract and there is some doubt the team will be able to retain his services once he hits the open market this summer.

Unsurprisingly, many teams around the league would be interested in trading for the impactful big man. However, on Thursday, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that “There is a strong belief among some league personnel that Indiana would need to see proposals that return a starting-level center to even consider the notion.”

Myles Turner contract: One year, $19.9 million

Most teams looking for a starting center before the deadline lack one. However, the Knicks are in an interesting position where they have one they like, but his injury history makes him a risk. He would also be a risk for Indiana.

But there is a real chance they could lose Turner for nothing in the offseason. Trading him for an elite defender when healthy who is signed for another season at just over $12 million is something to consider. Especially if packaged with draft picks.

Stein also mentioned that Indiana is in no rush to move him. They feel good about their current team after they kicked off the new year with a 10-2 start. Which is the best record in the league in January.

