NBA insider details two realistic New York Knicks trades before deadline, including for underrated big from division rival

An NBA insider offered up a pair of realistic New York Knicks trade proposals for impact players to upgrade the front court for the second half.

The Knicks are off to a very good start this season. They were expected to have some bumps in the road over the first half after adding a pair of stars to the starting unit this summer. However, they have been able to overcome some rough patches like they had earlier this month to put together a 31-16 record heading into their game on Wednesday.

Related: New York Knicks game today – Get a look at the upcoming Knicks schedule

Nevertheless, for as good as New York has been, and as high as their potential is, they are not a finished product. Expected starting center Mitchell Robinson has missed all of the season so far. He could make a big impact on defense upon his return. But, he has been hurt every season of his career. So it is hard to trust he will stay healthy for the rest of the season.

That is why the team has been linked to trade rumors for frontcourt players for months. Well, on Tuesday ESPN NBA insider and salary cap expert Bobby Marks offered up a pair of realistic impact trades the Knicks could make before next week’s deadline.

Jonas Valanciunas stats (2024-25): 11.7 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 2.2 APG, 0.6 BPG

Could the New York Knicks swing a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers before the deadline?

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

One of the trades Marks proposed is one the New York Knicks have been linked to for weeks. And that is for Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas. In the deal, NYK would send the Wiz Robinson, as well as “less favorable” second-round picks in 2026 and 2028.

“This trade is about acquiring two future second-round picks and then hoping Robinson can be traded again in the offseason,” he wrote. “Robinson had offseason ankle surgery and has not played this season. His $12.9 million contract next season is below the non-tax midlevel exception.”

Aside from that deal, he also proposed a trade with none other than the Philadelphia 76ers to add front-court depth. The trade would see the Knicks land former Celtics first-round bust Guerschon Yabusele and send their rivals Jericho Sims a 2025 first-round pick from either Boston or Memphis and a 2028 second-round selection.

Guerschon Yabusele stats (2024-25): 10.3 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 2.0 APG, 39% 3PT

“The addition of Yabusele strengthens the Knicks’ frontcourt and improves their bench. Yabusele is averaging 10 points and 5.3 rebounds in 26 minutes for a struggling Sixers team,” Marks wrote.

Valanciunas is a rock-solid proven NBA center who could help the Knicks. But more on offense and possibly off the bench. Yabusele is a draft bust who left the league five years ago and rebuilt his value by playing abroad. He was one of the stars of the 2024 French Olympic team.

Related: Where do the New York Knick land in our latest NBA power rankings?