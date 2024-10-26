fbpx

Knicks game today: Start times, TV info, for upcoming 2024-25 New York Knicks schedule

Updated:
Follow Us

Is there a New York Knicks game today? While there are upcoming NBA games today, it doesn’t always mean New York is taking to the hardwood. Here you can find all the information you need to know for the next matchup in the 2024-25 Knicks schedule.

Also Read: Where do the New York Knicks land in our latest NBA power rankings?

New York Knicks game today

When is the next New York Knicks game?Monday, October 28
Who are they playing?Cleveland Cavaliers
Where are the Knicks playing?Madison Square Garden
What time does the Knicks game start?7:30 PM ET
What channel is the Knicks game on?MSG Network
Where can we stream the Knicks game?NBA League Pass

Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.

Is there a Knicks game today?

There is no Knicks game today. The team’s regular season schedule resumes Monday with a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

What time is the Knicks game today?

Tip-off for the next Knicks game is at 7:30 PM ET.

How to watch New York Knicks game today?

Most New York Knicks regular-season games air on the MSG Network or are streamed on the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: Ranking the 50 best players entering the 2024-25 NBA season

What radio station is the Knicks game on tonight?

All Knicks games are broadcast on New York’s local ESPN station, which is ESPN NY 98.7 FM

Who do the Knicks play next?

The Knicks’ next game is Monday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.

What is the Knicks record right now?

knicks game today
Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks record on the current NBA standings is 1-1.

What place are the New York Knicks in?

The Knicks are second in the latest Atlantic Division standings.

New York Knicks roster 2024-25

Below you can find the projected starting lineup for the New York Knicks and their reserves.

Starters:

  • Jalen Brunson, Guard
  • Mikal Bridges, Guard
  • Josh Hart, Forward
  • OG Anunoby, Forward
  • Karl-Anthony Towns, Center

Reserves:

  • Miles McBride
  • Precious Achiuwa
  • Jericho Sims
  • Cameron Payne
  • Tyler Kolek
  • Ariel Hukporti
  • Mitchell Robinson
  • Kevin McCullar Jr.
  • Pacome Dadiet

Related: NBA playoff predictions – How far do we think the New York Knicks will go in the 2024-25 season?

Where do the New York Knicks play?

The Knicks play all of their home games at the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden.

What time do doors open for Knicks games?

All gates for Knicks games at Madison Square Garden or matchups on the road usually open an hour before the game’s tip-off.

How many home games do the Knicks play in 2024-25?

The team plays 41 home and 41 away games during the 2024-25 NBA season.

Related: Highest paid NBA players right now: Running down the 20 best paid in 2024-25, including Stephen Curry

2024 New York Knicks playoffs schedule

knicks game today
Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the schedule for the 2024-25 New York Knicks schedule before the All-Star break.

DateOpponentTime (ET)TV Info
October 22Celtics 132, Knicks 1097:30 PMTNT
October 25Knicks 123, Pacers 987:30 PMESPN
October 28Cleveland Cavaliers7:30 PMMSG Network
October 30@ Miami Heat7:30 PMMSG Network
November 1@ Detroit Pistons7:30 PMMSG Network
November 4@ Houston Rockets8:45 PMMSG Network
November 6@ Atlanta Hawks7:30 PMMSG Network
November 8Milwaukee Bucks7:30 PMMSG Network
November 10@ Indiana Pacers7:30 PMMSG Network
November 12@ Philadelphia 76ers7:30 PMTNT
November 13Chicago Bulls7:30 PMMSG Network
November 15Brooklyn Nets7:30 PMMSG Network
November 17Brooklyn Nets7:00 PMMSG Network
November 18Washington Wizards7:30 PMMSG Network
November 20@ Phoenix Suns10:00 PMESPN
November 23@ Utah Jazz5:00 PMNBA TV
November 25@ Denver Nuggets9:00 PMMSG Network
November 27@ Dallas Mavericks7:30 PMMSG Network
November 29@ Charlotte Hornets12:00 PMNBA TV
December 1New Orleans Pelicans6:00 PMMSG Network
December 3Orlando Magic7:30 PMTNT
December 5Charlotte Hornets7:30 PMMSG Network
December 7Detroit Pistons7:30 PMMSG Network
December 9@ Toronto Raptors7:30 PMNBA TV
December 19@ Minnesota Timberwolves8:00 PMMSG Network
December 21@ New Orleans Pelicans8:00 PMNBA TV
December 23Toronto Raptors7:30 PMMSG Network
December 25San Antonio Spurs12:00 PMESPN
December 27@ Orlando Magic7:00 PMMSG Network
December 28@ Washington Wizards7:00 PMMSG Network
December 30@ Washington Wizards7:00 PMNBA TV
January 1Utah Jazz7:30 PMMSG Network
January 3@ Oklahoma City Thunder8:00 PMNBA TV
January 4@ Chicago Bulls8:00 PMMSG Network
January 6Orlando Magic7:30 PMMSG Network
January 8Toronto Raptors7:0 PMESPN
January 10Oklahoma City Thunder7:30 PMMSG Network
January 12Milwaukee Bucks3:00 PMMSG Network
January 13Detroit Pistons7:30 PMMSG Network
January 15@ Philadelphia 76ers7:30 PMESPN
January 17Minnesota Timberwolves7:30 PMMSG Network
January 20Atlanta Hawks3:00 PMMSG Network
January 21@ Brooklyn Nets7:30 PMTNT
January 25Sacramento Kings7:30 PMMSG Network
January 27Memphis Grizzlies7:30 PMMSG Network
January 29Denver Nuggets7:30 PMESPN
February 1Los Angeles Lakers8:30 PMABC
February 3Houston Rockets7:30 PMNBA TV
February 4@ Toronto Raptors7:30 PMMSG Network
February 8Boston Celtics8:30 PMABC
February 11@ Indiana Pacers7:30 PMTNT
February 12Atlanta Hawks7:30 PMMSG Network

New York Knicks record by year

  • 2023-24: 50-32
  • 2022-23: 47-35
  • 2021-22: 35-47
  • 2020-21: 41-31
  • 2019-20: 21-45
  • 2018-19: 17-65
  • 2017-18: 29-53

Also Read: 20 worst NBA players of all-time, including Greg Oden

Mentioned in this article:

More About: