Knicks game today: Start times, TV info, for upcoming 2024-25 New York Knicks schedule

Is there a New York Knicks game today? While there are upcoming NBA games today, it doesn’t always mean New York is taking to the hardwood. Here you can find all the information you need to know for the next matchup in the 2024-25 Knicks schedule.
New York Knicks game today
|When is the next New York Knicks game?
|Monday, October 28
|Who are they playing?
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|Where are the Knicks playing?
|Madison Square Garden
|What time does the Knicks game start?
|7:30 PM ET
|What channel is the Knicks game on?
|MSG Network
|Where can we stream the Knicks game?
|NBA League Pass
Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.
Is there a Knicks game today?
There is no Knicks game today. The team’s regular season schedule resumes Monday with a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
What time is the Knicks game today?
Tip-off for the next Knicks game is at 7:30 PM ET.
How to watch New York Knicks game today?
Most New York Knicks regular-season games air on the MSG Network or are streamed on the NBA League Pass.
What radio station is the Knicks game on tonight?
All Knicks games are broadcast on New York’s local ESPN station, which is ESPN NY 98.7 FM
Who do the Knicks play next?
The Knicks’ next game is Monday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.
What is the Knicks record right now?
The New York Knicks record on the current NBA standings is 1-1.
What place are the New York Knicks in?
The Knicks are second in the latest Atlantic Division standings.
New York Knicks roster 2024-25
Below you can find the projected starting lineup for the New York Knicks and their reserves.
Starters:
- Jalen Brunson, Guard
- Mikal Bridges, Guard
- Josh Hart, Forward
- OG Anunoby, Forward
- Karl-Anthony Towns, Center
Reserves:
- Miles McBride
- Precious Achiuwa
- Jericho Sims
- Cameron Payne
- Tyler Kolek
- Ariel Hukporti
- Mitchell Robinson
- Kevin McCullar Jr.
- Pacome Dadiet
Where do the New York Knicks play?
The Knicks play all of their home games at the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden.
What time do doors open for Knicks games?
All gates for Knicks games at Madison Square Garden or matchups on the road usually open an hour before the game’s tip-off.
How many home games do the Knicks play in 2024-25?
The team plays 41 home and 41 away games during the 2024-25 NBA season.
2024 New York Knicks playoffs schedule
Here is the schedule for the 2024-25 New York Knicks schedule before the All-Star break.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|October 22
|Celtics 132, Knicks 109
|7:30 PM
|TNT
|October 25
|Knicks 123, Pacers 98
|7:30 PM
|ESPN
|October 28
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|7:30 PM
|MSG Network
|October 30
|@ Miami Heat
|7:30 PM
|MSG Network
|November 1
|@ Detroit Pistons
|7:30 PM
|MSG Network
|November 4
|@ Houston Rockets
|8:45 PM
|MSG Network
|November 6
|@ Atlanta Hawks
|7:30 PM
|MSG Network
|November 8
|Milwaukee Bucks
|7:30 PM
|MSG Network
|November 10
|@ Indiana Pacers
|7:30 PM
|MSG Network
|November 12
|@ Philadelphia 76ers
|7:30 PM
|TNT
|November 13
|Chicago Bulls
|7:30 PM
|MSG Network
|November 15
|Brooklyn Nets
|7:30 PM
|MSG Network
|November 17
|Brooklyn Nets
|7:00 PM
|MSG Network
|November 18
|Washington Wizards
|7:30 PM
|MSG Network
|November 20
|@ Phoenix Suns
|10:00 PM
|ESPN
|November 23
|@ Utah Jazz
|5:00 PM
|NBA TV
|November 25
|@ Denver Nuggets
|9:00 PM
|MSG Network
|November 27
|@ Dallas Mavericks
|7:30 PM
|MSG Network
|November 29
|@ Charlotte Hornets
|12:00 PM
|NBA TV
|December 1
|New Orleans Pelicans
|6:00 PM
|MSG Network
|December 3
|Orlando Magic
|7:30 PM
|TNT
|December 5
|Charlotte Hornets
|7:30 PM
|MSG Network
|December 7
|Detroit Pistons
|7:30 PM
|MSG Network
|December 9
|@ Toronto Raptors
|7:30 PM
|NBA TV
|December 19
|@ Minnesota Timberwolves
|8:00 PM
|MSG Network
|December 21
|@ New Orleans Pelicans
|8:00 PM
|NBA TV
|December 23
|Toronto Raptors
|7:30 PM
|MSG Network
|December 25
|San Antonio Spurs
|12:00 PM
|ESPN
|December 27
|@ Orlando Magic
|7:00 PM
|MSG Network
|December 28
|@ Washington Wizards
|7:00 PM
|MSG Network
|December 30
|@ Washington Wizards
|7:00 PM
|NBA TV
|January 1
|Utah Jazz
|7:30 PM
|MSG Network
|January 3
|@ Oklahoma City Thunder
|8:00 PM
|NBA TV
|January 4
|@ Chicago Bulls
|8:00 PM
|MSG Network
|January 6
|Orlando Magic
|7:30 PM
|MSG Network
|January 8
|Toronto Raptors
|7:0 PM
|ESPN
|January 10
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|7:30 PM
|MSG Network
|January 12
|Milwaukee Bucks
|3:00 PM
|MSG Network
|January 13
|Detroit Pistons
|7:30 PM
|MSG Network
|January 15
|@ Philadelphia 76ers
|7:30 PM
|ESPN
|January 17
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|7:30 PM
|MSG Network
|January 20
|Atlanta Hawks
|3:00 PM
|MSG Network
|January 21
|@ Brooklyn Nets
|7:30 PM
|TNT
|January 25
|Sacramento Kings
|7:30 PM
|MSG Network
|January 27
|Memphis Grizzlies
|7:30 PM
|MSG Network
|January 29
|Denver Nuggets
|7:30 PM
|ESPN
|February 1
|Los Angeles Lakers
|8:30 PM
|ABC
|February 3
|Houston Rockets
|7:30 PM
|NBA TV
|February 4
|@ Toronto Raptors
|7:30 PM
|MSG Network
|February 8
|Boston Celtics
|8:30 PM
|ABC
|February 11
|@ Indiana Pacers
|7:30 PM
|TNT
|February 12
|Atlanta Hawks
|7:30 PM
|MSG Network
New York Knicks record by year
- 2023-24: 50-32
- 2022-23: 47-35
- 2021-22: 35-47
- 2020-21: 41-31
- 2019-20: 21-45
- 2018-19: 17-65
- 2017-18: 29-53
