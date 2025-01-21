New York Jets rumor suggests hiring of ‘hottest name left’ on head coach market may be imminent

A new NFL rumor suggests the New York Jets are closing in on their next head coach and his hiring could be imminent.

Heading into the 2024 NFL season, there were high expectations for the Jets. They had a talent-rich roster, and league legend Aaron Rodgers was back fully healthy. However, it only took five weeks to realize this team was going to be a major disappointment.

Related: New York Jets could hire next GM, head coach, and OC from NFL playoff contender

After a 2-3 start they fired head coach Robert Saleh. And hoped the change in leadership could spark a hot streak that would lead the team into the playoffs. Instead, their struggles continued and it even led to the ouster of general manager Joe Douglas in the final weeks of the season.

This offseason the Jets are again looking to find the coach that could bring them the competitive consistency they have not had in over a decade. And after a round of interviews over the last couple of weeks, a new report claims they are very high on one particular candidate. And just happens to be a former Pro Bowler for the franchise.

New York Jets record (2024): 5-12

Could the New York Jets hire Aaron Glenn to be their new head coach this week?

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Sources describe Aaron Glenn as ‘very interested’ in the Jets. While New York is ‘highly intrigued’ by Glenn’s dynamic leadership style and creative defensive mind,” Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz revealed on Monday night.

“Glenn’s rise has drawn interest from several teams. Including the Saints — with potential opportunities in Jacksonville and Las Vegas as well. Making him the hottest name remaining in this year’s coaching cycle,” he added. “He is widely expected to get a job in the coming days.”

Aaron Glenn stats (Jets): 121 games, 396 tackles, 24 interceptions, 3 touchdowns, 5 forced fumbles

The Jets are set to have a second in-person meeting with Glen this week.

Following 15 seasons in the league, including eight memorable years with Gang Green, the three-time Pro Bowler has slowly worked his way up the coaching ladder over the last decade. The former cornerback served as a defensive backs coach with the Browns and Saints before becoming the Lions DC in 2021.

In that time, the unit has evolved into one of the better defenses in the NFC. They were a key part of why they won 15 games this past season.

Related: New York Jets predicted to make outrageous coaching hire