New York Jets predicted to make outrageous coaching hire

When the New York Jets fired Robert Saleh in Week 5 after a 2-3 start, most questioned the move, wondering how the season would get any better from there. Those skeptics were right to have doubts.

The Jets went just 3-9 the rest of the way while interim coach Jeff Ulbrich led the charge. Yet now that the offseason is here, it’s time for the Jets to interview candidates who can win the full-time coaching job.

New York has arranged a wide list of candidates, but the one they’re predicted to hire most would never see coming.

ESPN predicts New York Jets to hire Arthur Smith

One candidate who’s viewed as an unlikely hire is Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. While Smith has previous experience as a former NFL head coach with the Atlanta Falcons from 2021 to 2023, he was let go after finishing with a 21-30 record.

As mentioned, he had been Pittsburgh’s offensive play-caller, but they sputtered to close out the season. The Steelers didn’t top 17 points in any of their last five games, losing each one.

Yet, that didn’t prevent ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler from predicting Smith would become the next head coach of the New York Jets.

“I could certainly see the Jets ending up with Aaron Glenn or Brian Flores, but I’ve already predicted those guys to land elsewhere. (Arthur) Smith was a candidate of interest to Jets owner Woody Johnson back in 2021, when the team hired Saleh. But at the time, Johnson was serving as ambassador to the United Kingdom and was not directly involved in the search. The Jets also considered bringing in Smith and adding him to their offensive staff last year before the Steelers hired him as their coordinator.” ESPN predicting New York Jets hire Arthur Smith

If the Jets hired Smith, it would come as an extreme shock. That’s not to say he doesn’t deserve another shot, because he probably does after the Falcons failed to get him a franchise quarterback but is one season as the Steelers’ coordinator enough to land him a high-profile job with the Jets?

