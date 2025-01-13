New York Jets players reportedly ‘excited’ about this coaching candidate

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

It’s safe to say that many doubt the New York Jets’ current direction after firing general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh. The Jets were supposed to be a Super Bowl contender when Aaron Rodgers arrived. Of course, a torn Achilles threw a wrench into their plans in season one, but there were no excuses in 2024 when the Jets finished with a 5-12 record.

Their struggles have led to a full-blown organizational reset from the top down. Now, they could be getting closer to hiring a head coach, and there’s one candidate several of their players are reportedly enamored with.

New York Jets players taking a liking to Brian Flores

One New York Jets coaching candidate who’s set to have a virtual interview later this week is Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores. He’s coming off leading the defense that had the NFL’s most takeaways while allowing the fifth-fewest points in the NFL.

Not only is Flores being linked to the Jets’ head-coaching vacancy, but some, like The Athletic, are predicting he’ll be hired in New York. Helping boost his chances of being hired, multiple Jets players are reportedly “excited about” the possibility of Flores taking over coaching duties.

“As for the rest of it: Flores would bring a lot of what the Jets need in their next head coach: experience, a high football IQ and a proven ability to hold players and coaches accountable, which is something the Jets have talked about for a long time but never really enacted. As a bonus: A few Jets players I’ve spoken to sounded very excited at the prospect of Flores taking over.” The Athletic on New York Jets/Brian Flores

Flores has been working on rebuilding his reputation among NFL executives since filing a lawsuit against the league following an ugly departure from the Miami Dolphins, but he’s always been popular among players.