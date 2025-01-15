New York Jets could hire next GM, head coach, and OC from NFL playoff contender

Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

There’s a massive organizational shift coming to the New York Jets this offseason. After moving on from Joe Douglas, the Jets need a new general manager. The same is true at head coach after moving on from Robert Saleh. The Jets also need a new offensive coordinator, with Nathaniel Hackett pushed out of town too.

Amazingly, all three of those positions could end up coming from the same team.

New York Jets could hire a GM + Brian Flores and Josh McCown from Minnesota Vikings

Who will be the next general manager and head coach of the New York Jets? They could all come from the same team.

Specifically, according to SNY’s Connor Hughes, there’s “a lot of buzz” that the Jets could hire Minnesota Vikings senior vice president of player personnel Ryan Grigson, who would be the team’s general manager. Grigson has already been a GM of the Indianapolis Colts from 2012 to 2016, so he’d bring five years of experience with him to New York.

However, it wouldn’t just be Grigson coming over from Minnesota. He’d also bring defensive coordinator Brian Flores with him, who would take over as the Jets’ head coach. Along with those two could be the return of former Jets quarterback Josh McCown, who currently operates as the Vikings’ QB coach. However, McCown would be getting a promotion to be the Jets’ offensive coordinator.

“There’s a lot of buzz going around league circles right now regarding a Ryan Grigson (general manager), Brian Flores (head coach), and Josh McCown (offensive coordinator) pairing. A source in Minnesota actually said that’s been talked about within their building.” Connor Hughes on New York Jets

If the Vikings are already discussing this possibility inside their facility, then there must be some legitimate smoke about it actually happening. Of course, that would leave the Vikings scrambling for a trio of replacements after a 14-3 season, but it could be a significant move for the Jets.

