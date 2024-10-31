New York Jets place one of Aaron Rodgers’ favorite playmakers on injured reserve

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be without one of his favorite targets for the next several weeks. The 2-6 Jets placed wide receiver Allen Lazard on injured reserve due to a chest injury.

Lazard was inactive for New York’s Week 7 loss to the New England Patriots. The veteran wide receiver will miss at least the next four games, including tonight’s matchup against the Houston Texans.

During his seven games this season, Lazard has been a key contributor for the Jets, leading the team with five receiving touchdowns while ranking second in receiving yards (412) and third in catches (30).

The connection between Lazard and Rodgers spans their entire seven-year NFL careers, dating back to their time together with the Green Bay Packers before joining the Jets.

Lazard’s injury could impact the Jets’ roster flexibility, particularly regarding potential trade discussions. Recent tensions emerged when Rodgers publicly criticized wide receiver Mike Williams’ route-running following an interception on the final offensive play during their “Monday Night Football” loss to the Buffalo Bills. Williams has been reportedly involved in trade talks, but with Lazard’s injury, those could be put on the back-burner.

New York Jets make several roster moves ahead of Houston Texans game

The Jets announced several other personnel changes ahead of tonight’s game:

Released tight end Anthony Firkser.

Placed defensive tackle Leki Fotu on IR.

Signed offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom and kicker Riley Patterson to the active roster.

Elevated defensive backs Kendall Sheffield and Jarius Monroe for Thursday night’s game.

Activated tight end Kenny Yeboah off IR to the active roster.

Signed defensive Takk McKinley to the practice squad.

The Jets, who are two-point home favorites, will look to end their five-game losing streak tonight against the 6-2 Houston Texans.

