New York Jets discuss topic of resting Aaron Rodgers

This is not how the New York Jets envisioned their first full season with Aaron Rodgers would go. The four-time NFL MVP has not rejuvenated a struggling offense. In fact, the Jets are only scoring three more points per game this year than they did last season with Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle, and Trevor Siemian making starts.

But at least those Jets were still competitive, finishing with a 7-10 record. At this point, it’s hard to see the 2-6 Jets even getting to seven wins. As various smaller injuries to Rodgers continue to mount, some are wondering whether the Jets would consider “resting” their franchise quarterback. Recently, Jets coach Jeff Ulbrich addressed that concept.

New York Jets have no plans to rest Aaron Rodgers, ‘at this time’

Aaron Rodgers is the oldest player in the NFL, at 41 years old. He’s been in the league for 20 seasons, and has made 232 starts. But this year was different, being that he was coming off a season-ending Achilles tear. Yet, despite overcoming a major injury, Rodgers hasn’t missed any action this season.

The Jets also haven’t had their bye week yet, which means he’s been practicing and playing for eight consecutive weeks. However, last Sunday’s result, a 25-22 loss to the New England Patriots, may have been a new low. This has even led some reporters to wonder if Coach Ulbrich has thought about giving his aging veteran quarterback a week off so he can rest.

But the Jets’ interim coach made it clear that resting Rodgers is not an idea that’s come to mind.

“Not at this point.” Jets head coach on if he’s considered resting Aaron Rodgers

That’s an expected answer as the Jets look to create urgency, getting their first win since Week 3. However, the part that sticks out the most is him saying, “Not at this point.” It’s the very last part that makes everyone wonder.

If not now, then when? Ulbrich indicates that resting Rodgers is a possibility later in the season, likely when the Jets are mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, and they’re not quite there. Not yet anyway.

