Would Shedeur Sanders want to get drafted by New York Giants? Top college QB gives eye-opening response

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The New York Giants will be searching for a new franchise quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.

According to Tankathon, the Giants currently hold the fourth-overall pick. New York is an abysmal 2-8 on the season as the Daniel Jones Era is officially over.

Jones, who the Giants signed to a four-year, $160 million contract following the 2022 season, has been benched and relegated to the No. 4 quarterback, New York Daily News’ Pat Leonard reports.

Daniel Jones was the No. 4 QB during individual hand-off drills today working behind Tommy DeVito, Drew Lock AND new signing Tim Boyle. Reinforces what I have explained: this is the #Giants shutting him down, not just benching him pic.twitter.com/Lc7zywYqSR — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 20, 2024

If Jones somehow got hurt at some point the rest of the season, the Giants would be on the hook for $23 million in guaranteed injury compensation.

Since it seems Jones will never play another snap for the Giants, the sixth-overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft will end his six seasons with a 24-44-1 record, with 70 touchdowns and 47 interceptions. He only had one winning season in 2022, when the Giants went 9-6-1 and made the playoffs.

That’s when the Giants’ brass decided to hand Jones a big-money contract that handcuffed the franchise.

Related: NFL Draft expert ‘convinced’ Shedeur Sanders blocks being picked by Cleveland Browns or Carolina Panthers

How would Shedeur Sanders feel about getting drafted by the New York Giants?

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

One of the top quarterback prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft is Colorado Buffaloes’ Shedeur Sanders, the son of Hall of Famer and head coach Deion Sanders.

During Shedeur Sanders’ “2Legendary” podcast, he had Buffaloes teammate and wide receiver Drelon Miller on and discussed the Giants benching Jones.

“They just gotta take a second to regroup, just hopefully get someone good out of the draft,” Miller said, with a suggested cough.

That prompted a laughing Sanders to say, “What you doing that for now? What you doing that for?”

Miller then said he would like to see Sanders team up with one of his favorite players — Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers.

If you ask me Shedeur Sanders is a Giant 🔥😂 pic.twitter.com/6xeWnv1Im2 — Mace (@realmaceblack) November 20, 2024

Sanders went down the “safe route” responding to Miller.

“Come on, man, I don’t know. I think it’s just up to the staff or up to the coaches at that point. I don’t know,” Sanders said with a smile on his face. “No comment. That’s just a safe route for me. Just no comment.”

The senior quarterback and possible Heisman finalist has led the Buffaloes to an 8-2 record, throwing for 3,222 yards, with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Sanders has also rushed for four scores as well.

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper has Sanders as his seventh-ranked prospect.

Related: 2025 NFL mock draft: Latest Round 1 projections, including the New York Giants



