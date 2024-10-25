NFL Draft expert ‘convinced’ Shedeur Sanders blocks being picked by Cleveland Browns or Carolina Panthers

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A prominent NFL Draft expert believes that Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders will pull an Eli Manning and make sure he is not selected by the Cleveland Browns or Carolina Panthers next April.

Heading into Week 8 of the NFL season the Browns and Panthers are tied for the worst record in the league at 1-6. It has been a disastrous run for the two franchises for many reasons. However, none are bigger than the messes they have at the quarterback position.

Related: Where do the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers land in our Week 8 NFL offense rankings?

Cleveland gave former Texans star Deshaun Watson a fully guaranteed contract worth $230 million two years ago. And he has delivered disastrous results that hit a new low in 2024. The three-time Pro Bowler was a shell of himself this year before a season-ending Achilles injury brought his campaign to an end in nightmarish fashion.

The Panthers used the top pick in 2023 on Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. The former Alabama star has turned into a potentially epic NFL Draft bust by going 2-16 as a professional QB since. It led to his benching after Week 2. As well as speculation he could be shipped out of town before the NFL trade deadline.

While this has been a lost season for both teams, there is hope on the horizon. They are on course to land a top pick in April’s draft. And many talented signal callers will be available. However, The Ringer NFL Draft expert Todd McShay believes one in particular has no interest in being selected by either the Cleveland Browns or Carolina Panthers.

Related: 2025 NFL mock draft – Projecting all 32 first-round picks after Week 7, including Shedeur Sanders, and Cam Ward

Todd McShay expects Shedeur Sanders’ father to block selection by Browns or Panthers in 2025 NFL Draft

“Do you think for a second that [Deion Sanders] is going to allow his son [Shedeur Sanders] to go to Cleveland or Carolina? I think it is a legitimate conversation. If the Manning’s can do it and [John] Elway, it will be done. I’m convinced of it. It will be done. And for Shedeur, I think you take Cleveland out. And honest to god, I think Carolina wants Shedeur. I don’t think it will be allowed.”

Shedeur Sanders stats (2024): 2,268 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 161.6 passer rating

McShay went as far as saying that because of the current Browns ownership, if his son was in a similar position he would find a way for him not to be drafted by Cleveland as well.

If you’ve somehow missed it, NFL legend Deion Sanders is the father and current head coach of the Buffaloes starting QB. Shedeur will be a top-five pick if he enters next year’s NFL Draft.

Related: Highest paid college football players 2024 – Shedeur Sanders, Arch Manning near top of NIL values