Daniel Jones gives emotional farewell as New York Giants use $160 million QB as safety on scout team

An emotional Daniel Jones spoke publicly for the first time since the New York Giants benched him as starting quarterback.

Addressing reporters following practice on Thursday, where the $160-million quarterback was being used as safety on the scout team, Jones took full accountability for the Giants’ abysmal 2-8 season.

“There have been some great times, but of course, we all wish there had been more of those. I take full responsibility for my part in not bringing more wins. Nobody wanted to win more games worse than me, and I gave everything I had on the field and in my preparation,” Jones said.

“This season has been disappointing for all, and I wish I could’ve done more. I’m 100 percent accountable for my part. I did not play well enough or consistently enough to help the team get the results.

“The reality of the NFL is that it’s hard to win games, and it requires consistent performance from everyone involved. We didn’t do that well enough, so the idea to change something happens, and I understand.”

Jones, the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, was benched in favor of Tommy DeVito and will most likely never see the field again this season. Jones has a guaranteed $23-million injury clause in his contract for 2025.

Jones said there were discussions between his agent and Giants general manager Joe Schoen about changing that clause, but to no avail.

“I want to play, and I want to be on the field. I tried to do as much as I could to make that possible and create a situation where we were both comfortable,” explained Jones. “Most of those discussions went on with my agent and Joe. I want to play and I want to be on the field, but it’s an unfortunate business side of the game.”

Daniel Jones gets choked up talking about support from New York Giants teammates

Even though Jones was benched, he still has many supporters in the locker room who have questioned why he’s being blamed for the franchise’s failures.

When asked about his teammates’ support, Jones got choked up.

“I created a lot of great relationships here with the guys here, and I definitely appreciate the support. It’s about the team and what’s best for the team,” said Jones while holding back tears.

Jones also thanked the fans for sticking with the Giants all these years.

“To all the fans, I have deep respect and appreciation for your passion and love for the Giants. The fans are a huge part of what makes playing for the Giants so special,” Jones said.

Jones will end his six seasons in New York with a 24-44-1 record, with 70 touchdowns and 47 interceptions. He had only one winning season, in 2022, when the Giants went 9-6-1 and made the playoffs.

Following that season, the Giants’ brass decided to hand Jones a four-year, $160-million contract.

The Giants will most assuredly be looking for a quarterback in next year’s draft. According to Tankathon, the Giants currently hold the fourth-overall pick.

