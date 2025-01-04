New Orleans Saints could turn to former Super Bowl-winning head coach

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

When Sean Payton suddenly retired from the New Orleans Saints following the 2021 season, they promoted defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to fill their head coaching vacancy. Allen was given three seasons to see what he could do.

He led them to seven and nine-win seasons before fluttering out, starting with two wins, then losing seven in a row to get fired in 2024. Special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi has since taken over on an interim basis.

But the Saints will soon embark on a full coaching search to find a long-term replacement, which could even include Rizzi. Yet, some are wondering if New Orleans will turn to a former Super Bowl winner instead.

New Orleans Saints could look to Mike McCarthy to fill head coaching vacancy

One name that’s sure to generate head coaching interest if the Dallas Cowboys don’t sign him to an extension is Mike McCarthy. He’s a lame duck right now, with his contract set to expire on January 14.

Despite owner Jerry Jones hyping up his coaching prowess, the Cowboys haven’t indicated whether they’re ready to sign the 61-year-old to an extension yet, which could mean he’ll hit the open market. If so, some expect the New Orleans Saints to get involved.

According to The Athletic’s NFL insider Dianna Russini, the Saints “could look” at McCarthy, if he becomes available this offseason. Hiring McCarthy would give them a proven head coach who’s won at both stops with the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys.

McCarthy led his Packers to a respectable 125-77-2 record, which included a Super Bowl win in the 2010 season. He’s since led the Cowboys to a 49-34 record, which has included postseason appearances in three of his five years with the team.

