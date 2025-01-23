New England Patriots linked to suprise blockbuster trade with division rival to get Drake Maye elite target next season

With the New England Patriots looking for a major turnaround in 2025, some around the league believe they might be a potential landing spot for an unhappy wide receiver who happens to be one of the NFL’s best.

The Patriots found out very quickly this past season that moving on from the Bill Belichick area by replacing him with his top pupil was not the right decision. Despite being taught by the grandmaster of NFL coaching, Jerod Mayo had a similar level of success as his mentor in his first season as a head coach.

Unfortunately for Mayo, head coaches today get far less room to grow than his predecessor received in his early days leading a franchise. So after a 4-13 finish this season, the organization sent Mayo packing. Replacing him is one-time Coach of the Year winner and Patriots great Mike Vrabel. He will also be bringing back one of the franchise’s greatest coordinators, Josh McDaniels, to help elevate the game of young QB Drake Maye.

It has breathed new hope into the fanbase. However, it still takes talent to win on the field. And the New England Patriots need a lot more of it. Especially on the offensive side of the ball. That may be why some around the NFL believe they could be in the running for a specific blockbuster trade for an elite receiver soon.

Tyreek Hill stats (2024): 81 catches, 959 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 11.8 yards per catch

Could the New England Patriots swing a surprise trade for Tyreek Hill?

The Patriots will have a good chunk of salary cap space this offseason. And like they did last year, are sure to target a stud wide receiver. Such as Cincinnati Bengals star Tee Higgins. However, the team has had trouble luring premium free agents for quite some time. That is why there are rumblings they could be a destination for unhappy Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill.

“The Patriots are desperate. They need a guy, that alpha that can be friendly for Drake Maye,” a veteran NFC personnel person told ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. “And there’s a higher chance of the draft picks [Miami would receive in a trade] being higher than with a contender.”

Tyreek Hill contract: Three years, $90 million

The eight-time Pro Bowler made some curious comments following the final game of the season that had many wondering if he wants out of Miami. The Dolphins have a lot of money invested in their offense and that strategy has not worked out for them. That’s why it isn’t impossible they would consider moving Hill to get draft assets and use their money elsewhere.

While a big trade like that inside the division would seem impossible, Fowler mentioned “In-division trades are not as rare as they were a decade ago. It’s largely about which team offers the best value.”Furthermore, after down season, Miami may see this as a perfect time to move on from Hill.

