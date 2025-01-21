New England Patriots to hire six-time Super Bowl champion offensive coordinator

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

When the New England Patriots decided to press the reset button for the second time in as many seasons by firing Jerod Mayo, it was an indication that many more changes were coming.

Justifiably so, after a 4-13 record where the Patriots ranked 30th in scoring and 22nd in points allowed. While coach Mayo wasn’t an expert on the offensive side of the ball, the organization clearly needed to figure out a better plan to capitalize on the upside of Drake Maye.

They may have found the perfect candidate to take over offensive coordinator duties as the team’s new play-caller. He even has previous ties to head coach Mike Vrabel.

New England Patriots reportedly set to hire Josh McDaniels

According to Barstool Sports’ Kirk Minihane, the New England Patriots will be hiring Josh McDaniels to be the team’s new offensive coordinator. Though the official announcement has not been made, Minihane suggests one is coming soon.

Sources: Josh McDaniels will be named offensive coordinator of the Patriots. Announcement is imminent. — Kirk Minihane (@kirkmin) January 21, 2025

If there’s truth to this report, McDaniels brings his six Super Bowl rings back to New England, all of which came as a member of the Patriots’ organization behind Bill Belichick and Tom Brady’s mastery.

McDaniels most recently served as the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach from 2022 to 2023, finishing with a 9-16 win-loss record. While his head coaching attempts haven’t been successful, McDaniels has done very well as an offensive coordinator and having familiarity with coach Vrabel should serve him well in New England, especially now that they have a franchise quarterback again.

