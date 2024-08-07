New England Patriots reportedly out of Brandon Aiyuk trade chase for disheartening reason

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Despite reports that the New England Patriots were willing to give Brandon Aiyuk the massive contract he was looking for, the organization is reportedly now out of the trade sweepstakes for the young star.

The Patriots are on the eve of the unofficial start to their 2024 season. The team will take to the field for the first time in a game on Thursday when they open up their preseason schedule against the Carolina Panthers. However, the biggest story around them this week has been about a player from another team.

Also Read: Drake Maye’s performance at New England Patriots camp gets horrifying comparison as QB battle intensifies

On Tuesday, it was reported that the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns were the top contenders to complete a trade for San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The story claimed both organizations had the framework of a deal set and it would come down to which franchise the stud receiver preferred.

A key element in any trade is the Browns and Patriots’ willingness to give Aiyuk a new long-term deal. Something he was seeking from the 49ers. Yesterday, ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss revealed that the organization was willing to give him a contract that would make him one of the top five highest-paid receivers in the NFL.

Brandon Aiyuk stats (2023): 75 catches, 1,342 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 17.9 yards per catch

Brandon Aiyuk reportedly not interested in a trade to New England Patriots

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

However, it seems that won’t be enough to get a deal done. NBC Sports 49ers reporter Matt Maiocco is claiming “The Patriots had an agreement in place with the 49ers and a large offer to Aiyuk on the table, but he did not show interest in going there.”

If true that is a major blow to the New England Patriots pursuit of one of the best young receivers in the game. It also says a lot about how they are viewed around the league. That despite being a few years removed from a playoff appearance, the brand has been damaged to the point where they are less appealing than the Browns.

The team possibly having a rookie quarterback starting in Week 1 may also be hurting their drawing power for Aiyuk.

Also Read: NFL predictions 2024 0 Projecting win-loss records for all 32 teams, including the New England Patriots