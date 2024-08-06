Drake Maye’s performance at New England Patriots camp gets horrifying comparison as QB battle intensifies

Credit: Kris Craig/Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

There have been rumblings out of New England Patriots training camp that Drake Maye has endured some early struggles. And one comparison about how rough he has looked early on should terrify Pats fans.

While the Patriots are not expected to be a contender for the AFC East title in 2024, there is a lot of renewed hope around the organization. Following a disastrous showing in the last year of Bill Belichick’s tenure, they hired a new head coach, Jerod Mayo. And they used their top pick in the NFL Draft to select North Carolina star Drake Maye.

However, the QB concerns at training camp that dogged the franchise the last two years are still an issue in this one. Late last week, came reports that sixth-round pick Joe Milton was outshining Maye in camp. It was a shocking revelation that worried New England fans.

However, the practice wasn’t just about Milton looking strong, but Maye performing terribly. Following the first day of padded practice, NBC Boston Patriots reporter Mike Holley offered up a scary comparison of what Drake Maye looked like in practice last week.

Drake Maye gets bad-Mac Jones comparison at Patriots camp

“I saw the ghost of Mac Jones. Not Mac Jones facing off against Tom Brady as a rookie. We’re talking Mac Jones in Dallas in that awful game [last year].”

After earning Pro Bowl honors in his rookie season, Jones fell into an abyss of regression in his next two seasons. He was benched multiple times in 2023 and was traded to Jacksonville in the offseason. Patriots fans will desperately be hoping Maye does not turn into a draft bust like Jones.

This week there have been new reports of a better showing for the top three pick in April.

