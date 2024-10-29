fbpx

‘Art at its finest’: Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade defends roundly-criticized statue

Updated:
Follow Us
Dwyane Wade statue, Miami Heat
Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade is sounding off following social media criticism over his statue that looks nothing like him.

The Miami Heat revealed the statue of the Hall of Famer and three-time NBA champion to much fanfare on Sunday. The statue is supposed to depict Wade after he made a game-winning shot at the buzzer in double overtime against the Chicago Bulls in March 2009. He jumped onto the courtside table and yelled at the crowd, “This is my house.”

However, Wade’s statue seemed to be screaming, “This is not me.”

After the statue was unveiled, social media absolutely lit into it.

Sculpture artist Omri Amrany defended his work.

“I couldn’t do better than that,” Amrany told WPLG sports director Will Manso. “I don’t think anybody else can do better than that. It is what it is, and we will love it forever.”

It took sculptors around 800 hours to build the Wade statue.

Related: These Miami Heat Dwyane Wade statue memes are pure gold

Dwyane Wade defends statue

The big question is: what does Wade think about the statue?

“I care, but I don’t,” Wade told reporters, via ESPN.com. “The social media world is about opinions. Everyone has an opinion. Everyone, use y’all opinions. Please talk more about us. Talk more about a statue, come on down to see it, take some photos, send some memes. We don’t care.”

During Monday’s halftime ceremony to honor Wade, the former Heat superstar called it “art at its finest.”

“There’s only a few organizations that have a statue outside. There’s not even 15 players who played this game of basketball that have a statue outside. We — we — have a statue outside,” Wade told the crowd. “So, for me to be the vessel that’s used, to be the chosen one, I’m proud of it. I’m proud because we worked very, very, very hard to create an image that will stand for a very long time that expresses what the Miami Heat, my family and our fan base is about.

“So, don’t let nobody talk about our house. Because this is our house. They’re on the outside. Leave them out there.”

Wade is the first player in Heat history to get a statue. Hopefully, the next time the team does one, it actually looks like the player.

Related: How To Watch the Miami Heat: Best Options for 2024


Mentioned in this article:

More About: