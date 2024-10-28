These Miami Heat Dwyane Wade statue memes are pure gold

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

There’s no denying that Dwyane Wade is the greatest player in Miami Heat franchise history. Before “The Flash” arrived, the Heat had zero NBA championships to his name. By the time of his retirement after the 2018-19 season, the Heat had three NBA Finals championships in their trophy case, and the Hall of Fame shooting guard is a big reason why.

So it was no surprise when the Heat decided to unveil a Dwyane Wade statue outside of the Kaseya Center. But the real shocker came once the Wade statue was finally revealed. Mainly because, it looks nothing like him.

Of course, social media had a heyday, poking fun at the Heat while ridiculing the overall look of the team’s latest creation. The memes go on and on, but here were the best we found.

Miami Heat Dwyane Wade statue memes take over the internet

The first thing that needs to be shown is the Dwyane Wade statue itself, but don’t say you weren’t warned about how horrible it looks.

Thanks for the 3 titles Dwyane Wade…



Here’s a statue where you look like a 75 year asian man pic.twitter.com/gpUccoix9G — Frank Michael Smith (@frankmikesmith) October 27, 2024

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union had a beautiful wedding pic.twitter.com/y4cE2nrwif — Shawn (@PalmerDesigns_) October 27, 2024

Dwyane Wade’s Heat career

-15 seasons

-3 championships

-All-time leader in points, games, assists, and steals

-1 completely unrecognizable statue



pic.twitter.com/KgrwAfLWOB — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 27, 2024

D-Wade: "Who is that guy?"



We're all wondering the same thing man lol https://t.co/n9cJWk51uV pic.twitter.com/CFKKfBwn2t — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) October 27, 2024

Na D Wade need a redo he to legendary fa this pic.twitter.com/IMT45WWa2v — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) October 28, 2024

Look, we get it. I’m not artsy. I can’t imagine how difficult it is to create someone else’s likeness on a rigid structure such as a statue that’s supposed to last for decades. But shouldn’t there be some sort of vetting system in place? Who approved this?

The craziest part is that Wade reportedly worked closely with the statue sculptor and even met with them four times to make sure the smallest details were accurately portrayed.

“I think it looks clearly how Dwyane Wade sees himself… He visited the statue maker four different times.” Rachel Nichols on Dwyane Wade statue

Okay, so you’re telling us the statue was even worse before? Or maybe the statue was actually a spitting image of Wade, before he got involved. We’ll never know.

If there wasn’t a Heat jersey with the No. 3 on it, would anyone even know who that is? It just looks like some random person crying or an old man telling the kids to get off his lawn. Whatever it is, it’s definitely not Dwyane Wade, but the Miami Heat want us to feel otherwise. Good luck with that sales pitch.

