Deion Sanders suggests he wants Miami Dolphins to draft Shedeur Sanders

At full strength, the Miami Dolphins can be one of the best teams in the NFL. Yet, Tua Tagovailoa’s frequent run-in with concussions has stunted their potential. Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders continues impressing NFL scouts with each week that passes.

Sanders is widely considered one of the top quarterback prospects eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft, but there’s no telling where he’ll land next April. Yet, his father, Deion Sanders, is already trying to link Shedeur to the Dolphins.

Does Deion Sanders want the Miami Dolphins to draft Shedeur Sanders?

The Miami Dolphins signed Tua Tagovailoa to a four-year, $212 million contract before the season started. Tagovailoa is among the NFL’s highest-paid quarterbacks, yet he’s also only played more than 13 games once in his five seasons as a pro.

His latest concussion has led to questions about whether the 2023 Pro Bowl QB will even want to resume his career. Some question whether he even should risk further injury.

All signs point to Tagovailoa returning to the field as soon as he’s cleared to resume play. Yet, that hasn’t prevented some from linking other quarterbacks to the Dolphins. Now, that even includes Deion Sanders.

“What do you do business-wise if you’re the Dolphins? Do you take a quarterback, which is what I’m saying, or do you say, ‘Tua, let’s check this out, let’s see what we’re going to do.’ Is his health more important than that?” Deion Sanders on Miami Dolphins/Shedeur Sanders

Sanders made these comments while appearing on the Nightcap podcast with host Chad Johnson. Moments after the quote above, Johnson realized Deion was insinuating that the Dolphins should draft Shedeur, commenting, “So you just got the revelation, huh?”

The Dolphins may be in last place of the AFC East with a 1-3 record right now. Yet, if Tagovailoa returns, and picks up where he left off, Miami won’t be in search of a new quarterback next April, as much as Deion wishes otherwise.

