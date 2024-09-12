Concerns mount over how slow Marvin Harrison Jr. was in his Arizona Cardinals debut

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

When everyone was trying to predict who the top picks would be in the 2024 NFL Draft, one prediction seemed secure. Most draft analysts expected the Arizona Cardinals to stand pat and make Marvin Harrison Jr the first non-quarterback selected. Unsurprisingly, the former Ohio State superstar became the fourth overall pick.

Hyped as a generational talent who was a ‘can’t-miss’ prospect, Harrison quickly assumed WR1 duties in Arizona, where he’s poised to become Kyler Murray’s most reliable target. Except, the rookie wideout had an unspectacular Week 1 debut, where he was targeted three times but caught just one pass for four yards. He also dropped a pass.

After the game concluded, criticism started brewing on social media. Some felt the speed displayed at Ohio State just wasn’t there in his NFL debut, but what do the advanced stats say?

Marvin Harrison Jr’s game speed was historically slow in Week 1

There isn’t a lot of tape to go off of in Marvin Harrison Jr’s debut. While he played 55 snaps, for whatever reason, Kyler Murray didn’t look to the 6-foot-4 22-year-old receiver often. Of those 55 snaps, Harrison was asked to run 36 routes.

However, when Harrison was running routes, he wasn’t doing so with the same gusto previously on display with the Buckeyes. Keep in mind, Harrison refused to run the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, so there are no official measurements of his speed before entering the NFL.

Harrison reportedly reached a top speed of 16.7 mph in Week 1. That’s not his top speed as a ball carrier, just his top speed overall, like when he’s running routes, trying to get open.

According to ESPN’s Seth Walder, there have been over 1,730 games played by wide receivers who received at least 25 offensive snaps since 2023. Harrison’s top speed of 16.7 mph ranks just 1,699th out of 1,730 receivers. Obviously this is not ideal for any player, let alone a top-five pick.

Here is the list of slowest top-speed games (min. 25 offensive plays) since start of 2023.



A one-off game *can* happen. But we also see repeats and it's not a group you really want to be associated with.



For Harrison Jr., I think this is very alarming even with n = 1. pic.twitter.com/5I0P39lOP8 — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) September 11, 2024

Walder contacted a senior analytics staffer of an anonymous NFL team just to get their opinion on whether the Cardinals should be concerned with their top pick. However, the staffer, on a scale of 1-10, said their concern level would just be a ‘4’. Being that it’s just one game, Harrison has a long time to prove any skeptics wrong.

