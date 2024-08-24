Los Angeles Lakers reportedly dreaming of making Luka Doncic their franchise player

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic is one of the NBA’s best players today. Although he has not won an MVP award or an NBA championship, there’s no denying that he’s a very special talent. It doesn’t matter who he plays for, Doncic is the best player on the team.

But there’s no chance the Dallas Mavericks let the five-time All-NBA guard out of their sights, now, or in the future. Like Dirk Nowitzki, Doncic seems poised to retire with the Mavericks, spending his entire tenure with one franchise. Yet, this is the NBA, and players love to change teams, especially after years of failing in their pursuit of winning a championship. Could that list of ring-chasers include Doncic too? The Los Angeles Lakers sure hope so.

Related: NBA Rookie of the Year 2024-25: Alexandre Sarr and Zach Edey emerge as early frontrunners

Los Angeles Lakers have their ‘sights set’ on Luka Doncic

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While the Los Angeles Lakers are not alone, the 29 other teams not named the Mavericks would love to add Luka Doncic to their roster. However, according to NBA insider Kevin O’Connor, the Lakers have their hearts set on making Doncic their next franchise player once LeBron James moves on.

“I’ve reported on this podcast and on The Ringer how they have their sights set for Luka [Dončić] in the future. We’ll see if that works out. Dallas just made a Finals, Dallas is looking better than ever with their supporting cast. That may not work out, but the Lakers by not trading their future picks clearly are still thinking long-term at this point. They’re not going all in like you might expect many teams to do with James.” Kevin O’Connor on Los Angeles Lakers’ interest in Luka Doncic

Yes, and we’d all love a million dollars. It doesn’t mean it will happen. Yet, if you’re interested in hearing about the Lakers’ dreams yourself, be sure to tune in at around the 50-second mark in the video below.

This is a classic case of a big-market team eyeing the best players in the league. They always think their ability to draw players to the big city will be a major selling point. But if you’re Doncic, why would you ever want to leave Dallas?

He’s as beloved there as Nowitzki was, and if he can deliver a championship too, he’ll retire with a legacy that will never be forgotten. He doesn’t need to go to LA to feel the love because he already has what he needs, right in Dallas. In other words, keep dreaming, Los Angeles.

Related: NBA MVP race 2024-25: Will the NBA have a new MVP winner?