Los Angeles Lakers ‘not interested’ in trading for All-Star scorer

Los Angeles Lakers rumors frequently tie them to some of the biggest names in the NBA, even though they already have two superstars in LeBron James and Anthony Davis. For now, the Lakers enter NBA games today ranked in 10th place of the Western Conference, but trade upgrades could significantly alter their path.

But that’s only if the Lakers trade rumors lead to an actual transaction. So far, there’s no belief that Los Angeles is seriously considering a trade for one of the All-Stars they’re linked to the most.

Despite NBA trade rumors, Los Angeles Lakers not interested in Brandon Ingram

One All-Star who’s most frequently mentioned in Los Angeles Lakers trade rumors is Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans. Of course, for Ingram and the Lakers, it would be a reunion, with him returning to the franchise that made him the second overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Yet, as NBA insider Jake Fischer recently indicated, despite Ingram to the Lakers being “whispered often by scouts,” there isn’t “any indication” that Los Angeles is nearing a trade.

Fischer indicates the Lakers are instead focused on frontcourt help and perimeter defense rather than adding another star scorer. If an Ingram trade takes place, it could come down to another team such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, or Utah Jazz, as those were the teams interested in him during the offseason.

