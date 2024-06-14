Los Angeles Dodgers a favorite to bring back former All-Star? MLB insider predicts trade could happen before July 30

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Could the Los Angeles Dodgers bolster their bullpen for the stretch run by bringing back former homegrown star Kenley Jansen?

Heading into the MLB games today, the Dodgers own a dominant six-game lead in the National League West, and they have the second-best record in the NL — only behind the Philadelphia Phillies. They are once again a serious contender to reach the World Series in October and are on course to win the division for a third straight season.

However, don’t expect General Manager Brandon Gomes to rest on his laurels and maintain the status quo heading into the second half. The Dodgers are sure to be active on the trade block before July 30 as they look to land the final pieces of a roster that can help the franchise win their eighth World Series title.

Outfield depth, more punch in the second half of the batting order, and impact arms for the bullpen are expected to be areas Gomes targets in the weeks ahead. And it seems that New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman will go back to their past to improve their future.

In a Thursday column predicting likely landing spots for several stars expected to be up for grabs before the MLB trade deadline, Heyman claimed the Los Angeles Dodgers will likely bring back Kenley Jansen before July 30.

Kenley Jansen stats (2024): 10 saves, 2.91 ERA, 1.200 WHIP, 30 SO, 11 BB, 21.2 IP

“The Dodgers and Padres inquired in winter. The Yankees seem focused elsewhere,” Heyman wrote.

Since leaving LA following the 2021 season, Jansen has maintained his status as one of the more reliable closers in the game during stints with the Atlanta Braves, and most recently the Boston Red Sox. He even earned All-Star honors last season for the Sox.

While he probably won’t be asked to be a closer this time, the 12-year Dodgers veteran would still be an impact addition for the playoffs.