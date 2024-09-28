Skip Schumaker’s Marlins exit confirmed: 5 possible destinations this winter, including the Yankees and Braves

The various players on the MLB free agent market this winter will get all of the headlines. But Skip Schumaker is now the Juan Soto of the manager market after it was confirmed that the Miami Marlins skipper will not return to the franchise in 2025.
The 44-year-old will be the most sought-after coach this offseason and with good reason. Despite a 100-loss season in 2024, the newbie won Manager of the Year honors and took Miami to the postseason in his rookie campaign last year. That performance earned him a boatload of respect around the game and will land him a lucrative contract in the offseason.
With that in mind, let’s look at five teams that could end up hiring Skip Schmaker as their new manager in the months ahead.
New York Yankees
The New York Yankees own one of the best records in baseball and have for much of the season. Moving on from manager Aaron Boone seems wild on the surface, but expectations are always sky-high for the franchise. If this stacked Yankees team can’t at least get to the American League Championship Series Boone is unlikely to return. The fact that they let him finish out his contract as a lame-duck manager says a lot. Landing the best manager on the market would be a top priority for New York if they let Boone go.
Toronto Blue Jays
For the most part, John Schneider has done a solid job as manager of the Toronto Blue Jays. However, after a big season last year, the team regressed in 2024. It has put a lot of pressure on Schneider and the front office. They have to think long-term because the Red Sox, Yankees, and Orioles are built to be good for years. Toronto could feel they need a new voice to have a chance long-term and Skip Schumaker will definitely be on their radar.
Cincinnati Reds
After firing David Bell this week, the Cincinnati Reds will certainly interest Skip Schumaker. The team has a bunch of talented players on the rise and serious potential to be a force in a division that is wide open. What also makes Cincy different than places like New York or Atlanta, is the former Reds player would actually get a lot more say and control over the roster-building strategy in Cincinnati.
Colorado Rockies
There is more than enough reason for the Colorado Rockies to move on from manager Bud Black. After back-to-back winning seasons in 2017 and 2018, they have been a losing team ever since. While it is unlikely the Rockies move on from the coach they have shown a ton of loyalty to, if they did fire him targeting Schumaker would give Colorado fans hope for better days in the near future.
Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker has done a heck of a job during his nine seasons with the franchise. And 2024 might be his best manager work yet by keeping the team in playoff contention despite losing its top two players to injuries.
The Braves are unlikely to fire Snitker if they don’t reach the postseason. But at 68 there is reason to believe he could walk away after 50 years with the organization. If he does retire, Skip Schumaker and the Braves seem like a match made in baseball heaven for the next decade.
