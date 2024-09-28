Skip Schumaker’s Marlins exit confirmed: 5 possible destinations this winter, including the Yankees and Braves

The various players on the MLB free agent market this winter will get all of the headlines. But Skip Schumaker is now the Juan Soto of the manager market after it was confirmed that the Miami Marlins skipper will not return to the franchise in 2025.

The 44-year-old will be the most sought-after coach this offseason and with good reason. Despite a 100-loss season in 2024, the newbie won Manager of the Year honors and took Miami to the postseason in his rookie campaign last year. That performance earned him a boatload of respect around the game and will land him a lucrative contract in the offseason.

With that in mind, let’s look at five teams that could end up hiring Skip Schmaker as their new manager in the months ahead.