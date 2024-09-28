7 Winners and losers from New York Knicks stunning Karl-Anthony Towns trade, including the Boston Celtics

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

There was great excitement surrounding the New York Knicks heading into the start of 2024 NBA training camp. They were the second seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs last season and added two-way stud Mikal Bridges to the mix this summer. However, they had a big weakness at center after Isaiah Hartenstein's departure in free agency. And Mitchell Robinson's slow recovery from offseason foot surgery. Plus, some around the game felt they might be one big piece away from being a Finals favorite this season. They addressed both concerns in one blockbuster trade on Friday night by acquiring Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns. Following the stunning preseason deal, let's take a look at the biggest winners and losers from the Knicks' KAT trade.

Winner: New York Knicks Front Office

When team president Leon Rose and his regime were hired in 2020, the goal was to slowly build the franchise back into a consistent playoff team and then NBA title contender. Well, mission accomplished. Rose and his group took their time to turn the Knicks into one of the better squads in the East. And this summer they made a pair of bold blockbuster trades — for Towns and Bridges — that gives them, arguably, the best starting five in the game. New York is as serious a title contender as it has been since the 1990s.

Loser: Karl-Anthony Towns

While the Knicks don’t feel like losers for getting Karl-Anthony Towns, he may not be a winner in this deal. The switch of teams is a lateral move after Minny reached the West Finals last year. And there has been a lot of discussion this summer that Randle would have to make some major sacrifices in his game in 2024-25. Which the three-time All-Star was very open to before being traded. If KAT really is all about winning then he will have to make some big changes in his game this season. This isn’t to say he can’t, but that can be a frustrating process for star players and could cause early friction with his new teammates. Fortunately for him, he is locked into a new massive four-year deal, so not having to play for a new contract could make it much easier.

Winner: Julius Randle

As mentioned, Julius Randle was expected to sacrifice his game in a major way this season. That won't be the case in Minnesota. He will be the undisputed No. 2 player on the Timberwolves behind Anthony Edwards. He also gets away from what has been an up-and-down relationship with New York fans. But most importantly, Randle gets the chance to have a big season for a contending team just in time for a jump into free agency next summer.

Loser: Donte DiVincenzo

Donte DiVincenzo will be the premiere player off the bench for Wolves head coach Chris Finch. But after five seasons as a solid journeyman reserve player, the 27-year-old flourished in New York with pals Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. He seemed like a perfect fit for the Knicks and the city. Now on his fifth team in the league, there is no guarantee he will be able to recapture that same magic in Minnesota.

Winner & Loser: Tom Thibodeau

Tom Thibodeau has a huge task ahead of him in New York Knicks training camp. He must take an already good team and now add a pair of All-Star talents — Bridges and Towns — to the mix. We have seen in the past that throwing a bunch of star players together doesn't guarantee success. Fortunately for him, he has strong chemistry in his locker room, and Bridges already has a friendship with team leaders Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson. After a long and distinguished career. Thibodeau may have the best team he has ever had and the greatest chance to win a title. And that is why he is also a winner in this trade despite the major challenge ahead.

Loser: Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are still the team to beat in the NBA. But their road to repeating in 2024-25 just got even harder. Let's not forget the Philadelphia 76ers now have a talented three-headed monster in Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George. But rivals the Knicks have an absolutely stacked roster that can compete with the Celtics everywhere. Boston is the East's favorites until further notice. But just getting out of the Conference will be harder than its been in a very long-time.

Winner: Jalen Brunson

