Las Vegas Raiders’ Davante Adams lays into former NFL star over report that he’s unhappy

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has done everything possible to push back against rumors that he’s unhappy in Sin City.

This has not stopped talk of Adams being unhappy from hitting the NFL news cycle a whole lot heading into the 2024 season.

It makes sense to an extent. While Adams has performed at a high level in the two seasons since being dealt to Vegas, there has been a lack of team-wide success. He’s also displayed frustration throughout his tenure in Southern Nevada.

The latest rumor comes to us via former NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who actually suited up with Adams in Las Vegas back in 2022. It’s eye-opening stuff.

“This one is tough because me and Davante, we have talked and I hate to do it because I do not want to be the guy that is like, ‘Oh, D-Jax said this and said that,’ but at the end of the day, he isn’t happy,” Jackson said on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, via Sports Illustrated.

“I mean, you go from Aaron Rodgers, then you come to the Las Vegas Raiders and not only Jimmy G [Garoppolo], you had your boy [Derek] Carr. It didn’t really work out that you thought, you know, from the Fresno State days. … It just quite did not work out. So, now I just do not think he is really that happy there.”

Adams is not having any of it heading into the Raiders’ regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

“I’ve probably spoken with DeSean Jackson maybe three or four times in my life, and I never had a conversation with him ever,” Davante Adams told reporters on Wednesday. “I put that on my kids. I’ve never spoken to him about anything. The only person I really talk to about my feelings in general is my wife, and she ain’t out there leaking anything.”

That’s some pretty strong stuff from the 31-year-old Adams. It’s also interesting in that Adams says he’s spoken with Jackson just three or four times despite the two teaming up in Vegas back in 2022.

Related: Las Vegas Raiders standing in Sportsnaut’s NFL power rankings

Davante Adams’ future with the Las Vegas Raiders will continue to be a talking about

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Adams can say what he wants publicly. But until the Raiders turn it around on the field, this talk is going to continue popping up.

The six-time Pro Bowler has talked a lot in the past about wanting to win. At his relatively advanced age (for a receiver), it’s safe to say more of an onus is going to be placed on this from a micro perspective moving forward.

Las Vegas is starting veteran journeyman Gardner Minshew under center Week 1. He’ll be backed up by Aidan O’Connell. Objectively, it’s one of the worst quarterback rooms in the NFL.

As for what Adams brings to the table, he continues to dominate.

Davante Adams stats (2023): 103 receptions, 1,144 yars, 8 TD

When it comes to broader rumors involving his unhappiness in Vegas, Adams also wasn’t having any of it.

“Whatever you see, if it ain’t from the horse’s mouth, it’s probably bulls–t. Whatever has been put out there lately has been complete BS,” Adams told reporters. “In terms of me being upset or not being happy in this organization, it’s just a bunch of BS that’s meant to throw everybody off. If I was pissed off, I wouldn’t be here.”

Tell us how you really feel, Mr. Adams.