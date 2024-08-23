Davante Adams destined to join specific contender if Las Vegas Raiders make star WR available

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL is still waiting to learn whether the San Francisco 49ers will trade Brandon Aiyuk. But he’s not the only star receiver with an uncertain future. Some are still wondering if Davante Adams will request a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders, even if it’s unlikely to happen in the next few weeks.

But the harsh reality is, if the Raiders get off to a rough start once the regular season kicks off, it could only be a matter of time before the three-time All-Pro wants a change of scenery. After all, the 31-year-old is still chasing his first Super Bowl ring. If Adams is traded, one destination sticks out more than all the others.

New York Jets expected to pounce on Davante Adams trade, if he’s available

If the Las Vegas Raiders and Davante Adams reconsider their stance on trying to make things work, the only alternative would be for the star receiver to join a contender. We may not yet know whether the New York Jets fall into that category yet, but with four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers returning from injury, Robert Saleh’s team should take a significant leap forward.

Unless Adams prefers to team back up with Derek Carr, who now quarterbacks the New Orleans Saints, the only other obvious solution would be a trade to the Jets. Adams and Rodgers have frequently suggested they’d like to reunite, but for now, Adams is focused on the Raiders. However, if that ever changes, one insider expects the Jets to become the immediate favorite to land the Pro Bowl receiver.

“The minute that the Raiders are willing to trade him, I believe he’ll be a Jet.” SNY’s Connor Hughes on Davante Adams trade to Jets

Reuniting with the Jets makes the most sense, even if the 40-year-old quarterback has only one to two seasons left. Since Adams is only under contract through 2026, it’s not like he’d find himself stuck in New York for very long if things didn’t work out or if Rodgers retired earlier than anticipated. Who knows, maybe then Adams would try reuniting with his former college QB by joining Carr again.

