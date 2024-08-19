Brutal truth exposed by Raiders’ shocking choice of Gardner Minshew as starting quarterback

Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Gardner Minshew has been named the starting quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 1 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, which shouldn’t surprise anyone. The Raiders are facing a quarterback problem that isn’t new to them and that won’t be solved this season — no matter who the starter is. The Raiders quarterback problem will linger until it’s solved.

When head coach Antonio Pierce announced Gardner Minshew as the starting quarterback on Sunday, it wasn’t a move meant to create shock or awe—it was an indication of the team’s ongoing struggle to find a lasting solution at the helm.

For those hoping this season would clarify the Raiders quarterback dilemma, it’s time for a reality check.

The team has been stuck in quarterback uncertainty for quite some time now. Gardner Minshew’s selection as the starter to begin 2024 only highlights this issue. It serves as another reminder of the challenges faced by the Raiders’ front office, headed by General Manager Tom Telesco, in securing a franchise quarterback for the long haul.

It’s not like Telesco and the Raiders didn’t give it the old college try at the 2024 NFL Draft. They tried to make waves in the draft by trying to secure one of the quarterback prospects through trading up but fell short. The demand was too high, and there were far too many teams in the same predicament. The Raiders didn’t have enough resources to pull off a major deal in this competitive league where the quarterback remains the most critical player on your roster.

Telesco’s choice to delay the search for a quarterback was likely his most practical option. His signing of Gardner Minshew for a relatively affordable $12.5 million per season for two years was a wise insurance policy. With Aidan O’Connell limited by his abilities, despite showing moxy and smarts at times, Telesco knew he needed a veteran who could lead and win games. Those hoping the Raiders would secure their quarterback of tomorrow this offseason were setting themselves up for disappointment.

Cries about Derek Carr are without merit

Once Pierce announced his decision on Sunday, some in Raider Nation retroactively decried the team letting Derek Carr go two seasons ago.

Let’s be clear: Saying goodbye to Carr was the right call, and it was long overdue. It was evident that the Raiders needed to focus on what lay ahead. While Carr had his shining moments in Silver and Black, he wasn’t the solution then or now. To suggest otherwise is revisionist history at best.

The truth is that the Raiders find themselves stuck in quarterback limbo for the foreseeable future. It’s a situation that may persist until things change. Pierce’s opting for Gardner Minshew is more about surviving than believing he is their long-term answer—aiming to navigate this season with a competitive edge. Minshew, known for his quirky personality and occasional moments of brilliance on the field, has garnered a loyal following but falls short of being a franchise quarterback. He serves as a bridge solution — a stand-in, a quick fix for a problem that needs more extensive fixing.

Minshew’s performance in the preseason didn’t do much to boost confidence. His game against the Dallas Cowboys was inconsistent and forgettable. While he may have more experience than Aidan O’Connell, the second-year QB who started 10 games as a rookie last season, experience alone won’t suffice if Minshew’s throws are mistimed and off target. If Minshew’s inconsistency persists into the season, it wouldn’t be surprising if O’Connell is given another chance. If O’Connell does step up? Expect uncertainty.

The Raiders are sticking with Gardner Minshew because he’s their safest option—not because he’s “the one.” Pierce himself admitted that this is still a work in progress. The Raiders are piecing together something enough to carry them through the first part of the season. Anyone looking at this situation objectively can see that long-term success isn’t guaranteed.

Raiders season will likely see two quarterbacks play

Could the Raiders have a good and progressive season in 2024? It’s certainly possible. They boast talent on offense and defense to be competitive. Yet, their potential is limited because of their quarterback situation. It’s not a criticism of Gardner Minshew or Aidan O’Connell—both are quarterbacks who can secure wins in specific scenarios—but neither possesses the skill set to propel the team to greater heights.

The Raiders will likely be in the market for a quarterback next year, which is the harsh reality they face. This season may have ups and downs, but the Raiders will remain stagnant without a top-tier quarterback. Telesco’s decision to postpone the search for their next star quarterback is strategic but leaves their immediate future uncertain.

For fans with high expectations, it’s time for a reality check. The Raiders are stuck in a quarterback purgatory until they find their fit. This season is more about surviving than solving their quarterback problem. It’s a brutal truth to accept, but it’s reality. Until they secure a franchise quarterback, this is where Pierce’s team stands — a team with promise but held back by the fact they don’t have their quarterback of the future just yet.