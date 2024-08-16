NFL insider boldly predicts Gardner Minshew leads Raiders to playoffs, then replaced by specific Pro Bowler in 2025

A notable NFL insider believes there is a real possibility Gardner Minshew becomes the Las Vegas Raiders starting QB and leads them to the playoffs. But then gets replaced by the top quarterback available in free agency.

There is a lot of optimism surrounding the Raiders as they near the start of the 2024 NFL season. New full-time head coach Antonio Pierce seems like the right man for the job and their defense should be formidable. But they still have a huge question on offense.

There is no bigger story in Las Vegas Raiders training camp than the battle for the starting QB spot. Aidan O’Connell looks like the favorite to win the job. But Gardner Minshew is more proven in the league and seems to have unique winning intangibles.

That unique characteristic was part of a wild prediction this week from ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano. He sees a scenario where Minshew eventually takes the starting job and has more success. But is then replaced by a specific star free agent after the season.

NFL insider predicts Dak Prescott is new Las Vegas Raiders starting QB in 2025

“Minshew Magic leads the Raiders to a surprise playoff berth,” Graziano wrote in a “long shot” prediction for 2024. “They aren’t picking high enough in the draft to find their answer, but it doesn’t matter because they’re all-in on signing Dak Prescott in free agency no matter how much it costs.“

Minshew was rock-solid when he filled in for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts two years ago and nearly led the Colts to the playoffs in 2023 after youngster Anthony Richardson went down early with an injury. It would not be shocking for him to do the same in Las Vegas.

Prescott has not yet signed a contract extension with the Cowboys and many signs are pointing to him testing his value in free agency next March.

