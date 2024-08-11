Las Vegas Raiders nearing decision on QB competition: Aidan O’Connell or Gardner Minshew?

Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a starting quarterback competition taking place since minicamp. This battle is between second-year-pro Aidan O’Connell and sixth-year-pro Gardner Minshew II. O’Connell, who was a fourth-round pick, and the 135th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is the likely favorite. He took over for Jimmy Garoppolo last season and proceeded to start 10 games as a rookie.

Head coach Antonio Pierce also had O’Connell start the Raiders’ first preseason game on Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings. But he and Minshew alternated drives in the first half.

Aidan O’Connell stats: 7-of-9, 76 yards

7-of-9, 76 yards Gardner Minshew stats: 6-of-12, 117 yards, 1 TD, one rush, seven rushing yards

Once the second half began, the Raiders had Anthony Brown take over, but he’s simply vying for a chance to make the team. Soon enough, we’ll know which QB between O’Connell and Minshew will become the Raiders’ full-time starter, and Coach Pierce just told us when he’ll make his decision.

Las Vegas Raiders reveal timeline on making QB decision

After months of evaluating Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew, the Las Vegas Raiders are nearing a decision. Do they go with the former fourth-round pick who impressed as a rookie last season? Or do they turn to the quarterback who they signed to a two-year, $25 million contract this offseason?

On Sunday, one day after the signal-callers made their 2024 preseason debut, Antonio Pierce revealed exactly when he’ll reveal the Raiders’ starting quarterback.

“We’ve got to get ready to play football, and I think we’ve got enough film. We’ll have two games here [by then] to evaluate both quarterbacks to see how they’ll play.” Antonio Pierce on Raiders’ QB decision

The Raiders face the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 17 at 10 PM ET. After he has a chance to review the Week 2 preseason film, based on Pierce’s comments, he’ll have enough information to decide on the Raiders’ starter.

Yet, even as Minshew stated, just because one of the quarterbacks wins the job, it doesn’t necessarily mean the other will rot away on the bench all year long.

“I’ve never been on a team where one quarterback plays the whole time. There’s going to be an opportunity, and we both have to hang in there and just lead the offense when we’re in.” Gardner Minshew II

Both Minshew and O’Connell know the other will always be just one snap away from having their number called on gameday. They know, because they’ve lived it. Last year it happened to O’Connell in Week 4. Minshew got his call in his first NFL game after Nick Foles had thrown just eight passes. He’s been bouncing in and out of the starting lineup of every team he’s been on ever since.

