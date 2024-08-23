NFL insider pours cold water on Washington Commanders renewed pursuit of Brandon Aiyuk rumors

Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

While there had been rumors the Washington Commanders could renew their pursuit of a Brandon Aiyuk trade, a notable NFL insider does not believe it’s realistic.

On Thursday, the Commanders made a surprise trade that sent former first-round pick Jahan Dotson to division rivals the Philadelphia Eagles. It was an unexpected decision for a player with only two seasons under his belt and took away a weapon from rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Related: 6 wide receivers Washington Commanders could target after Jahan Dotson trade

In the trade, Washington received a third-round pick and two seventh-rounders in the 2025 NFL Draft. The solid return and hole in the depth chart reignited speculation that the Commanders could restart conversations about a trade for stud receiver San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

The franchise was linked to the talented pass catcher earlier this year when San Francisco reportedly listened to trade offers before April’s draft. However, while Washington fans will be hopeful, Bleacher Report NFL insider James Palmer does not believe a Brandon Aiyuk trade is realistic.

James Palmer pours cold water on potential Brandon Aiyuk trade to Washington Commanders

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

“I don’t see that [trade] being something that the Commanders do, honestly. The capital that you have to give up, then you have to give up a player,” Palmer said. “That was a part of a lot of discussion. The 49ers want a player in return, which has changed some of those things as well. Is that something the Commanders are going to do? Maybe. But it seems a lot of moving parts have to happen … It seems pretty likely [Aiyuk re-signs with the 49ers]. We’re pretty close.”

Terry McLaurin would likely be the player the 49ers want back in an Aiyuk trade. That would defeat the purpose of having two talented wide receivers for McDaniels this season.

Aiyuk and San Francisco are allegedly close on a new extension after months of talks. The Steelers, Patriots, and Browns all reportedly were close on trades for the receiver.

Related: Where do the new-look Washington Commanders land in our NFL offense rankings?