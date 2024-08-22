Commanders shockingly trade Jahan Dotson to rivals the Eagles: 5 winners and losers including Jalen Hurts

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles pulled off a surprise trade that sent Jahan Dotson to their division rival.

The trade market is heating up around the NFL as teams grow closer to the final cutdown day next week. It means that potential-rich players who don’t fit on their current teams could get an opportunity to shine elsewhere. And that happened today for former Commanders first-round pick Jahan Dotson.

Also Read: 1 negative prediction for all 32 NFL teams in 2024, including the Philadelphia Eagles

In a rare trade between NFC East rivals, Washington sent Dotson and a fifth-round pick next year to Philadelphia for a third-rounder and two seventh-rounders in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Commanders move on from a player who did not reach his potential and get draft picks. While the Eagles have the opportunity to have the most dangerous wide receiver corps. in the NFL.

With all of that in mind, let’s look at the biggest winners and losers from Jahan Dotson’s surprise trade to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jahan Dotson stats (Career): 84 catches, 1,041 receiving yards, 11 touchdowns, 12.4 yards per catch

Winner: Jahan Dotson

Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

As the 16th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, much more was expected of Dotson in his first two seasons in the league. However, the former Penn State star never came close to reaching the promise he showed in college. However, he also was part of a situation that saw him have multiple starting QBs and two different offensive coordinators in Washington.

Now, he will be under the wing of a veteran OC in Kellen Moore. And catch passes from a star QB in Jalen Hurts. If he can’t turn into a big impact player in Philly with less pressure he will never be one in the NFL.

Loser: Jayden Daniels

While the Commanders probably felt Dotson was no longer a good fit in their system, the youngster still had an upside. And it takes a potential weapon away from rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. It means WR1 Terry McLaurin will get a ton of attention from opposing defenses. And they now need rookie Luke McCaffrey and Dyami Brown to make big leaps in development. This was not a good day for Daniels.

Winner: Jalen Hurts

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

It would be an absolute shock if Jalen Hurts didn’t return to his MVP-candidate form of two seasons ago now. He already had a pair of star receivers in Devonta Smith and AJ Brown to throw to. They got him a more QB-friendly OC in Kellen Moore, and elite running back Saquon Barkley in free agency. Yet that wasn’t enough for Philly and he has been handed another weapon with Dotson. A player who could have a breakthrough season as a WR3 in Philly.

The Eagles offense should be a menace in the NFC in 2024.

Loser: Kliff Kingsbury

Now that he no longer has the power of a head coach, Kliff Kingsbury can’t be thrilled with losing Dotson. He already has a huge challenge as offensive coordinator as he tries to give Daniels every opportunity to succeed as a rookie QB. But taking away a worthwhile weapon should only make things more difficult for both.

Winner: Kellen Moore

Kellen Moore was surprisingly ousted from the Chargers last year. Only to land in an even better situation in Philadelphia. The 36-year-old has future head coach potential. And now he’s been given an offensive unit with the potential to be the best in the league after the Jahan Dotson trade. Moore had a good reason to smile on Thursday.

Also Read: Former New York Jets draft bust could earn starting role with Philadelphia Eagles